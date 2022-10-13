Shoe With Knitted Footwear Market To Soar by 2025

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoe with knitted upper are footwear which has its quarter, tongue, lining, and collar made of knitted material. These knitted shoe sport sock like comfort and have trendy yet athletic look. These shoes has become increasingly popular with the younger generation. The knitted upper shoe involves little to no manual labor while manufacturing and allow footwear companies to move production closer to their larger markets, reducing or eliminating the costs of shipping and tariffs.

The global Shoes with knitted footwear market size is expected to be worth US$3,195 million in 2025

A new report, Shoe With Knitted Upper Market from Allied Market Research, notes that with a CAGR of 5.9% through the forecast period, the casual shoe segment dominated the global shoe with knitted upper market in 2017 and is expected to maintain the dominance throughout the shoe with knitted upper market forecast period.

"Shoes with knitted uppers are footwear in which the upper part of the shoe is made using machine knitted fabric," the report said. "These shoes provide sock like comfort and maintain a trendy yet athletic look. The shoe with knitted upper has become increasingly popular among the younger generation owing to the high influence of sports. The knitted upper shoe requires very little manual labor while manufacturing, which allows footwear manufacturers to move production closer to their larger markets, which decreases the costs of shipping and tariffs."

The market of shoe with knitted upper premixes is anticipated to be primarily driven by the rise in the living standards and increase in disposable income of people around the globe. The rise in demand for this product is also attributed to the functional benefits such as the lightweight and comfort, which also supports its growth in the global market. Moreover, rise in the number of sport-inspired children and rise in concerns about foot health among customers also boost the growth of the shoe with knitted upper in the global market. However, strict implementations of government regulations toward footwear industries act as the major restraint for this industry. The upsurge in the e-commerce industry is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for this market in the future.

The shoe with knitted upper market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into casual shoes, sports shoes, and running shoes. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, FILA Korea ltd., Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co. KGaA, K-SWISS (E. Land World Company, ltd.), New Balance, Nike, Inc., Puma SE (Kering), Skechers USA, Inc. and VF Corporation (VFC).

The key findings of the Shoe With Knitted Upper Market report are:

Based on type, the casual shoes segment was the highest contributor to the shoe with knitted upper market growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%, from 2018 to 2025.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment was the highest contributor to the shoe with knitted upper market in terms of value in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on type, the running shoes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment accounted for less than one-third in the shoe with knitted upper market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the shoe with knitted upper market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of shoe with knitted upper.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

o Casual Shoes

o Sports Shoes

o Running Shoes

By Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o E-Commerce

o Others

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA