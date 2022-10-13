Amazon Now Funding CS Education for Elementary Schools in Chester Upland School District, Impacting Over 1,000 Students
Chester Upland School District is now part of Amazon Future Engineer’s expansion to more than 500,000 elementary students nationwideCHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon and Chester Upland School District today announced that Amazon is funding computer science education and teacher professional development for five elementary schools in the district, impacting more than 1,000 students from underserved communities and groups currently underrepresented in tech, as part of its Amazon Future Engineer program. Chester Upland School District is now part of Amazon Future Engineer’s target to bring computer science to 500,000 elementary students by 2025.
Amazon is working with BootUp PD, a nonprofit professional development provider, specializing in elementary school education, to bring computer science to each school. BootUp PD’s typically in-person PD sessions adapt well to a virtual model and provide teachers with the tools they need to bring engaging coding lessons to their students both on-screen and in-person. High-quality computer science education for elementary school students during their school day is a critical piece of Amazon’s “childhood to career” approach because it helps bridge equity skill gaps at an age when students are just beginning to formulate ideas about their futures.
“The Chester Upland School District is excited to be receiving the Amazon Future Engineer sponsorship,” said Dr. Craig Parkinson, Superintendent of Chester Upland School District. “This is a great opportunity for us to create more equitable learning opportunities for our children through the exposure and understanding of computer science fundamentals. On behalf of the district, I would like to thank Amazon and BootUp PD for creating this program, and providing us with the chance to better prepare our young scholars for future success as working adults."
“Amazon Future Engineer is thrilled to hear how teachers continue to go above and beyond to reach young students and pique their interest in computer science,” said Victor Reinoso, Global Director of Amazon’s philanthropic education initiatives. “We are committed to offering high-quality curriculum, professional development, and benefits to support educators as they help their students build life-changing skills that leverage computer science and coding to bring their dreams to life, no matter what career they choose to pursue.”
"This equity-driven opportunity will close digital learning gaps by ensuring computer science opportunities for students in under-served and underrepresented communities throughout the nation,” said Clark Merkley, BootUp PD’s Executive Director. “It is the first ongoing national sponsorship focused on implementing sustainable, district-wide computer science, exactly where it’s needed most. We’re extremely proud to be a part of something that will have a measurable, positive impact for decades to come.”
Amazon’s commitment to Chester Upland School District is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to increase access to computer science/STEM education across the country, primarily through Amazon Future Engineer. In addition, Amazon has donated more than $20 million to organizations that promote computer science/STEM education. Already in Pennsylvania, there are more than 344 schools participating in the Amazon Future Engineer program.
About Chester Upland School District
The Chester Upland School District (CUSD) is a mid-sized, urban public school district serving the City of Chester, the Borough of Upland and Chester Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Within the approximately six square miles that encompass the district, CUSD operates a high school (on two campuses), two intermediate schools, four elementary schools, and a digital learning platform. CUSD is committed to providing all students the opportunity to achieve excellence in the four A's: Academics, Athletics, the Arts, and Activities.
About Amazon Future Engineer
Amazon Future Engineer is a childhood-to-career computer science education program intended to inspire and educate millions of students from historically underrepresented communities globally, including hundreds of thousands of students in the U.S. each year. Students explore computer science through school curriculum and project-based learning, using code to make music, program robots, and solve problems. Additionally, each year Amazon Future Engineer awards 250 students with four-year, $40,000 scholarships and paid internships at Amazon, as well as names 10 Teacher of the Year winners, awarding $30,000 prize packages for going above and beyond to inspire students in computer science and to promote diversity and inclusion in the field. The program is currently available in the U.S., UK, France, Canada, India, and Germany. For more information, visit amazonfutureengineer.com.
About BootUp Professional Development
BootUp PD is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit specializing in district-wide elementary computer science initiatives that focus on creativity and problem-solving. Since 2015, BootUp has worked with over 650 elementary schools in fifteen states, directly impacting over 230,000 students. BootUp prepares teachers to facilitate open-ended coding projects that are project-based and personally meaningful. Students are empowered with creative and interactive curricula that allow them to explore their personal interests through coding with design, music, animation, games, or stories.
Sponsorship applications are being accepted at: www.afebootup.smapply.org.
