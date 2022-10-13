Lottomatica selects Nuvei as exclusive payment partner

Nuvei’s iGaming payment expertise will deliver revenue acceleration for Lottomatica and market-leading player experience to its new platform

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announces today that it is exclusively supplying payment technology for Lottomatica, a leading operator offering online sports betting, casino and poker in the regulated Italian iGaming market, as it re-platforms its digital services.

Nuvei is enabling Lottomatica to offer a market-leading payment experience to its players for deposits and withdrawals via Nuvei’s integrated cashier technology and local acquiring solutions, including smart transaction routing to minimize costs and boost card acceptance rates. In addition to card payments, Lottomatica players can complete transactions using all the most relevant alternative payment methods players’ demand. These alternative payment methods are available to players through the same single integration with Nuvei.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Nuvei to provide our players with the payments experience we know they demand,” said Alessandro Fiumara, Lottomatica Managing Director Betting and Digital Italy. “Payments are fundamental to delivering a superior product in iGaming, which is why they are key to winning and retaining players and maximizing revenue.”

Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said: “Lottomatica is one of the premier iGaming brands in the regulated Italian gaming market. We’re pleased to be offering a complete payments solution to support the growth of another leading European iGaming operator.

“We continue to demonstrate why Nuvei is the leading payments provider for the iGaming industry in Italy, Europe, and the globe. Our fully customizable technology, dedication to superior customer service, and deep knowledge of regulated markets set us apart from the rest of the industry,” Fayer added.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 570 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

About Lottomatica

Lottomatica S.p.A. is the first group in the gaming market authorized by the Customs and Monopoly Agency in Italy and one of the major players in Europe. It is active in three product areas: sports betting, online games, amusement and entertainment machines. Lottomatica can count on the skills of 1,500 direct employees and of 16,000 people working in our specialist franchise network. With approximately €1.6 billion of revenues, Lottomatica is the market leader in all segments of operations and offers safe and engaging gaming experiences across all sales channels. Lottomatica boasts approximately 1 million of online customers, a franchising network of roughly 3,000 points of sale in sports betting, 1,400 gaming halls, 12,000 tobacconists/bars, and a proprietary network of around 130 gaming venues.

For more information, visit www.lottomaticagroup.com

Alex Hammond Nuvei alex.hammond@nuvei.com