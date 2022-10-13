Global Endoscopy Device Market to Surpass US$ 36,197.0 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global Endoscopy Device Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17,152.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Endoscopy Device Market:

Research and development of new endoscopy technologies by market players is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global endoscopy devices market. For instance, in June 2020, Xenocor, Inc. a medical diagnostic imaging center, received the U.S. patent in connection with the Xenoscope Single-use Laparoscopic System, which provides valuable protection for materials used in the disposable scope that reduces fogging and improves the clarity of the resulting images provided by the system.

Major players in the global endoscopy devices market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2020, AnX Robotics, a medical technology company, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s De-Novo classification for its NaviCam Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy System. Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy System is a slightly invasive, sedation-free alternative to conventional gastroscopy, providing external magnetic control of an ingestible pill-sized video camera to closely visualize the stomach.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global endoscopy device market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period due to increased research and development for advance endoscope by academic institutes. For instance, according to data published on July 27, 2022, by Optica, a team of researchers from the King’s College London School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences, have created a photoacoustic imaging endoscope probe that can fit inside a medical needle with an inner diameter of just 0.6 millimeters.

Increasing product launches such as cleaning products for endoscopy devices is expected to drive the global endoscopy device market, over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Toray, Industries Inc., a textile company, launched TORAYSEE for ES Micro Fiber Wiping Cloths specified for cleaning endoscope lenses of laparoscopic surgery. Toraysee’s is made of ultra-fine fiber which helps in absorb the dirt and trap it in the micro-pocket.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global endoscopy device market include Accellent Inc., Aesculap Inc., Arthrex Inco, Boston Scientific Corporation, 3NT Medical, AnX Robotica Corporation, C.R. BARD INC, Conmed Corporation, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., Cook Medical Incorporated, Richard Wolf GmbH, and Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Global Endoscopy Device Market, By Product Type: Rigid Endoscopes Flexible Endoscopes Endoscopic Visualization Systems Endoscopic Accessories

Global Endoscopy Device Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others

Global Endoscopy Device Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







