Wrap Launches “Wrap Reality ADAPT,” a New Module to Its Current Virtual Reality Law Enforcement and Corrections Training Platform

/EIN News/ -- Wrap Reality ADAPT Designed to Deliver Greater Flexibility to Capture New Real World Training Situations

New Module Includes Over 6,000 Different Customizable Combinations to Better Address New In-The-Field Situations for Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced the launch of a major upgrade to its Wrap Reality virtual training software platform, called Wrap Reality ADAPT. Wrap Reality ADAPT delivers a customizable, instructional module with over 6,000 possible scenario variations, providing the most innovative, adaptable and immersive training solution for law enforcement.

Wrap Reality ADAPT allows variable real-world scenarios to be customized and conducted with the trainer acting as the voice of the subject through VR headsets. Users will be able to experience variable real-world scenarios where the situation is customized, and the subject's voice is transmitted to create an immersive training experience. This formatting provides the highest level of engagement for trainees and allows for almost unlimited scripting and up-to-the-moment training possibilities, eliminating costly setup and teardown of older, traditional style scenarios created with live actors or hardware-built two-dimensional sets.

“Real world as well as in-the-field situations and experiences of law enforcement officers and first responders change almost daily, and advanced training solutions need to be able to readily capture, adapt and reflect those new experiences,” said TJ Kennedy, CEO of Wrap Technologies. “Providing law enforcement with the highest quality, most cost-effective and in-the-moment adaptable training to better protect them and their community is Wrap Reality’s mission. This enhancement to our world-class platform will provide a higher level of engagement for agency customers and a substantial return on their investment, financially and operationally. Wrap recognizes that virtual reality is the future of law enforcement and corrections training. With our new ADAPT offering, we are one step closer to creating that reality.”

About Wrap Reality

Wrap Technologies, through its subsidiary Wrap Reality, is an industry leader in Virtual Reality Law Enforcement Training. Wrap Reality provides realistic, easy to use, cost effective training software for Law Enforcement.

Wrap Reality Details:



Key components of Wrap Reality include over 38 different scripted branching scenarios

4 different “Shooting Range” training modules

3 “Active Shooter” training modules

9 mentally ill subject de-escalation scenarios

1 “Duty to Intervene” training scenario

5 “Active Threat” training scenarios

Multiple verbal skills and situational awareness scenarios

New Customizable Training Module with over 6000 possible training variations through Wrap Reality ADAPT

All Wrap Reality Scenarios have several possible training “Objectives”



About Wrap

Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. Wrap develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.



Connect with Wrap:

Wrap on Facebook

Wrap on Twitter

Wrap on LinkedIn



Trademark Information

BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Investor Contact: Matt Glover and Tom Colton Gateway Group, Inc. 949-574-3860 WRAP@gatewayir.com Media Relations Contact: Robert Collins and Zachary Kadletz Gateway Group, Inc. 949-574-3860 WRAP@gatewayir.com