Pineapple Energy Reports Inducement Grant to New Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. (“Pineapple,” “Pineapple Energy” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, announced today, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), that in connection with the appointment of Eric Ingvaldson as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer effective October 10, 2022, Mr. Ingvaldson received a grant of an inducement award on October 11, 2022.



As an inducement for Mr. Ingvaldson to enter into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), Pineapple’s compensation committee approved the grant to Mr. Ingvaldson of 82,278 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). This award was made outside of the Company’s 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, but is subject to the same terms and conditions as if it was granted under the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan. Each RSU will entitle Mr. Ingvaldson to receive one share of the Company’s common stock for each RSU that vests. The RSUs will vest in thirds on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, with accelerated vesting upon death, disability, or upon Mr. Ingvaldson’s involuntary termination without cause by Pineapple within 24 months after a change in control. The RSU award is subject to Mr. Ingvaldson’s continuous service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

