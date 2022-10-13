Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 267,963 in the last 365 days.

First Solar, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss these results and its outlook for 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call by visiting investor.firstsolar.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, November 26, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 if you are calling from within the United States or +1 (647) 362-9199 if you are calling from outside the United States. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately five hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 30 days.

About First Solar, Inc.
First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly-produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the Company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

Contacts

First Solar Investor Relations
investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Media
media@firstsolar.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Solar, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.