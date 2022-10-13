Submit Release
Dart Appraisal Continues Growth by Adding Vice President of Sales

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dart Appraisal (www.dartappraisal.com), an independent, nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), has named John LaBriola to its executive team as Vice President of Sales. In this role, John will oversee all revenue-generating activities across existing and prospective customers. 

Labriola has more than 30 years of experience in both Sales and Sales Training. Most recently, he served as VP, Sales for Certified Credit Reporting, leading the company to sustained growth for a decade. Prior to his time at Certified Credit, he worked as EVP, Sales for Informative Research. John also ran his own company, Lighthouse Training, for 20 years, where he counted among his clients Toyota Motors USA.

"John's demonstrated ability in leading and growing sales teams, combined with his positive leadership style, make him a fantastic addition to our rapidly growing executive team," said Michael Dresden, President of Dart Appraisal. "Strong sales leadership is a key element of any company, and I'm confident John's sales expertise and industry experience will be a catalyst to continue the growth trajectory we have been on over the last several years.  I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team."

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Dart sales team," said Labriola. "I have known Michael for many years and am well aware of Dart Appraisal's stellar reputation across the industry. My goal is to bring Dart's white glove service to more lenders so they can compete more effectively in this challenging environment."

John currently resides with his family in Southern California.

Contact Information:
Lon Bollenbacher
VP, Marketing
lbollenbacher@dartappraisal.com

