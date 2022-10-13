GR8 People and AgileOne Form Strategic Partnership for Direct Sourcing

Partnership combines industry’s top technology and global RPO provider to deliver unmatched flexibility, personalization, and performance in a single platform for customers and the enterprise

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, the leading talent acquisition platform to source, attract, engage and hire every workforce type in one seamless experience, announced today that it has partnered with AgileOne to provide GR8 People’s Direct Sourcing component. The partnership between GR8 People and AgileOne’s global RPO services will provide companies worldwide with the unmatched ability to source, attract and engage candidates quickly and continuously, with a modern Talent CRM providing qualified, interested and available talent at the ready.

Direct sourcing enables companies to hire contingent workers from their own talent pools rather than from third parties and saves significant time and costs. AgileOne has been using the GR8 People Platform to successfully build talent pools of pre-qualified contingent workers for clients looking to leverage their brand to attract candidates. The Platform easily integrates with leading Vendor Management Systems to centralize candidate data and provides visibility into candidate’s skills and availability, enabling significant cost savings and accelerating talent flow to attract, engage and hire the best workforce…when, where and how you need it.

“As a global RPO, our success is built on our ability to be flexible and agile so we can deliver our services on our own timeline. With GR8 People, we can implement each of our clients on our own, including system integrations, management of workflows and portal branding; being able to do this without vendor involvement speaks to the maturity of the product and its ease of use,” said Janet Kelbley, Sr. Business Analyst at AgileOne. She added “GR8 People’s product maturity has also enabled us to manage all our hiring types – contract, contingent, temp, perm and gig – within a single solution thanks to the flexibility and depth of its workflow engine.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the AgileOne team to bring our joint direct sourcing solution to AgileOne clients,” said Patrick Amaral, Chief Customer Officer of GR8 People. “In today’s active business environment, companies need to have a strategy and solution for engaging contingent talent by offering a frictionless experience that’s seamless, boundless and effortless.”

