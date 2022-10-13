Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market Size, Demand, Current and Future Trends, Growth Rate of 10.2%

Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic dairy food and drinks are manufactured by using organic milk as a raw material collected from livestock with the help of organic farming methods. It mainly includes perishable products such as milk, yoghurt, cheese, butter, and ice cream, which are used on a daily basis by consumers. Factors such as unique nutrient package and benefits provided by dairy food and drinks, make them an important part of a consumer’s life. The global market of organic dairy food and drinks is driven by the continuous introduction of innovative organic dairy products such as energy-based milk drinks and flavored organic milk drinks.

Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global organic dairy food and drinks market size was valued at $17,849.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $38,765.0 million by 2026, to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

People have become very health conscious today as prevalence of chronic diseases has increased over the years. This has encouraged people to look for food options to stay healthier and as a result of which consumption of organic products has experienced growth.

The demand for organic dairy food and drinks has been steadily increasing. Growth in health awareness among consumers is one of the key driving factors affecting the organic dairy food and drinks market size. In addition, food safety, environmental protection, animal welfare, and increase in use of natural and organic products are other major factors contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, rise in purchasing power of consumers, improved standard of living, and initiatives taken by government associations such as low interest rates and loan facilities, are also driving the growth of this market in developing countries. However, high price of organic dairy products, private labels faking organic dairy products labels, lack of promotion, and increase in R&D cost hamper the organic dairy food and drinks market growth. On the contrary, Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market Opportunity is expected to experience increase with the improvements in product offering together and attractive packaging.

According to the organic dairy food and drinks market forecast in 2018 the organic milk was the highest revenue-generating segment and accounted for $8,132.9 million in the organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018. However, the organic yogurt segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2026 and attain a market size of $6,107.0 million by 2026.

Key findings of the Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market:

Based on type, the organic milk segment in the organic dairy food and drinks market was valued at $8,132.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on type, the organic yogurt segment was contributed $2,661.3 in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on type, the organic cheese segment in the organic dairy food and drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6 % to reach $7,591.9 million in 2026.

Based on type, other organic dairy food and drinks accounted for 20.5% of the organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019-2026.

In terms of value, North America and Europe contributed a significant high market share in 2018.

The key players profiled in the report include BJ's Wholesale Club Inc, Chobani, LLC, Danone (horizon organic), General Mills, Inc., Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Safeway Inc., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Straus Family Creamery, and Unilever Group

