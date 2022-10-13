Baesler Invites Public Participation, Comment On English Academic Standards

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 13, 2022 – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler invites North Dakotans to take part in drafting new revisions of North Dakota’s English/Language Arts academic content standards.

These standards describe the knowledge and skills that students should possess at certain points of their K-12 education. North Dakota English/Language Arts content experts have been working to refresh the existing standards, which were written in 2017, and have a draft available for public comment.

North Dakotans have two primary avenues to review and comment on the new draft standards:

The Department of Public Instruction’s website has a comment form.

As part of the standards-writing process, Baesler is forming a statewide committee of North Dakota community leaders; business, industry and labor representatives; and interested citizens. This panel will review the drafts of the standards and give their opinions to the writing committee. Individuals who would like to serve on the standards review committee can apply online. Applications are due on Monday, Oct. 24.

“We welcome and encourage public participation in the writing of these standards,” Baesler said. “These standards will benefit from having many pairs of eyes to look them over.”

The Department of Public Instruction’s website has a listing of academic standards, from computer science and cybersecurity to English/Language Arts, mathematics, social studies and theatre arts, and a list of the English/Language Arts writing committee members, who are North Dakota educators from across the state. The standards writing committee will review comments from the public and the citizens’ review committee and consider any suggested changes.

Information about the English/Language Arts standards development process, and the minutes for the writing committee’s meetings, are posted in the English/Language Arts section of the website’s education standards list.