Route 4032 Merwin Road Closure Scheduled Next Week in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 4032 (Merwin Road) located in Upper Burrell Township, Westmoreland County. The closure is located between Whitten Hollow Road and Hunters Hill Road. Work will begin on Wednesday, October 19 and will continue until mid-November, weather dependent.

The closure is in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs. A marked detour will be in place utilizing Route 4065 (Upper Drennen Rd.) and Route 780 (7th Street Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

