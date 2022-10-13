Preventive Maintenance Software Market – Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Preventive maintenance software is one of the core components of a computerized maintenance management system. The software helps businesses maximize their resources, extend asset life spans, minimize operational downtime, and reduce costs of maintaining assets. It is a routine maintenance that is done on a piece of equipment to keep it running and prevent unplanned downtime or emergency repair costs. Preventive maintenance software gives users the ability to schedule maintenance, send alerts to technicians, and increase access to resources that make planned tasks quicker and more effective. Many organizations use the preventive maintenance software to screen & analyze the maintenance operations, to meet industry-specific regulations enforced by governmental bodies of various countries.

The report gives a fundamental overview of the sector, comprehensive with definitions and classifications. The Preventive Maintenance Software market analysis is offered for the global markets and includes analysis of competition landscape, development trends, and major regions.

In addition to discussing development policies and plans, manufacturing procedures and cost structures are also analyzed. Additionally, this report includes data on supply and demand, import/export consumption, cost, price, income, and gross margins.

The report's 135 Pages provide important facts about the industry's state and are a great resource for businesses and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Dude Solutions

◘ Maintenance Connection

◘ ManagerPlus

◘ IQMS

◘ AssetPoint

◘ Building Engines

◘ eMaint

◘ CWORKS

◘ Argos

◘ DPSI

◘ Corrigo

◘ CyberMetrics

◘ FacilityONE

◘ FMX

◘ Infor

◘ Maintenance Assistant

◘ Hippo CMMS Software

◘ MAPCON Technologies

◘ Maintenance Care

◘ MPulse Maintenance Software

◘ Maxpanda

◘ MicroMain

◘ TechWare Smartware Group

Preventive Maintenance Software Market Taxonomy

On the basis of deployment type, the global preventive maintenance software market is classified into:

◘ Cloud

◘ On-premises

On the basis of component, the global preventive maintenance software market is classified into:

◘ Solution

◘ Services

On the basis of organization, the global preventive maintenance software market is classified into:

◘ Small and Medium Enterprises

◘ Large Enterprises

On the basis of verticals, the global preventive maintenance software market is classified into:

◘ Government

◘ Aerospace and Defense

◘ Energy and Utilities

◘ Manufacturing

◘ Healthcare

◘ Transportation and Logistics

◘ Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for preventive maintenance software or solutions worldwide is expected to propel growth of the preventive maintenance software market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, TeroTAM Techlabs Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of their upgraded version of Preventive Maintenance with modernized features that helps organizations to plan and implement Preventive maintenance with more accuracy and effectiveness.

Moreover, increasing use of emerging technologies to gain valuable insights and growing need to reduce maintenance cost and downtime is expected to augment the growth of the preventive maintenance software market. For instance, in July 2020, Fiix announced the launch of Fiix Foresight, the first and only AI engine for maintenance. Fiix Foresight is built to proactively detect problems, identify opportunities for improvement, and make quick decisions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 (global pandemic) has increased the need for remote monitoring and management of assets and business processes. The sudden and rapid shift of millions of workers from on-site to remote working is challenging businesses like never before. Businesses and/or employees are experiencing major disruptions in their work, and thus, companies should consider tools to help gauge employees’ needs and manage workloads.

Key Takeaways:

◘ The preventive maintenance software market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period due to the introduction of novel software and/or solutions in the market. For instance, in March 2020, MHS launched a predictive maintenance software or solution for warehouses to address the challenges distribution and fulfillment centers face as a result of e-commerce growth.

◘ Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the preventive maintenance software market owing to the increasing adoption of preventive maintenance software or solutions, growing need to reduce maintenance cost and downtime, increasing use of emerging technologies to gain valuable insights, and high penetration of smartphones in these regions.

◘ For instance, in February 2019, IBM Corp. announced the launch of new portfolio of IoT (Internet of Things) solutions that team AI (Artificial Intelligence) and advanced analytics to help asset-intensive organizations to improve maintenance strategies. It designed to help lower costs and reduce the risk of failure from physical assets such as manufacturing robots, vehicles, turbines, elevators, mining equipment, and electrical transformers.



