Digital Manufacturing Software Market Rises at 18.96% CAGR, spurred by Expansion of Software Industry, Says Market.us

Digital Manufacturing Software Market

The global digital manufacturing market size reached USD 341.8 Billion in 2021. The publisher expects the market to reach USD 967.6 Bn by 2027, CAGR of 18.96%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital manufacturing market size reached USD 341.8 Billion in 2021. The publisher expects the market to reach USD 967.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.96% from 2021-2027.

Digital manufacturing is the process of creating products digitally using Computer-Aided Design software. To streamline manufacturing processes, the software often integrates with 3D visualization, simulations, analytics, and collaboration tools. Many factory-related functions can also be performed digitally using digital manufacturing solutions, such as tooling, assembly sequencing, and designing plant layouts.

The market's growth is being driven by the growing trend of digitalization and the increased adoption of product lifecycle management (PLM), systems. PLM, a cloud-based digital manufacturing system, allows for the management of complex product information, manufacturing workflows, and collaborations. Digital manufacturing emerged from manufacturing initiatives like design for manufacturing, computer-integrated manufacturing, and flexible and lean manufacturing. These initiatives highlight the importance of collaborative product and process design. Digital manufacturing systems use optimization capabilities to improve the efficiency, time, and cost-effectiveness of all processes.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Market growth is driven by the improvement in productivity and planning in a process-based industry.

The use of digital manufacturing software is increasing in the aerospace and defense sectors, especially drone technology manufacturing.

Globally, digital manufacturing software is becoming more important due to the increased use of cloud-based product lifecycle management within organizations.

The government has increased funding for digital manufacturing software to support innovation. This positive growth is one of the main factors driving the market's growth over the forecast period.

This technology is expensive and requires funding upfront. This is a major constraint in the digital manufacturing software market.

Key Market Segments

Type

Product Design Software

Process Design Software

Enterprise Resource Planning

Application

Aerospace & Defense Sector

Automotive Sector

Industrial Machinery Sector

Key Market Players included in the report:

Siemens PLM Software

Parametric Technology Corporation Inc

Dassault Systemes

SAP SE

Oracle

SIMUL8 Corporation

Demand Management Inc.

VISUAL COMPONENTS

Cogiscan

