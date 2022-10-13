Digital Manufacturing Software Market Rises at 18.96% CAGR, spurred by Expansion of Software Industry, Says Market.us
The global digital manufacturing market size reached USD 341.8 Billion in 2021. The publisher expects the market to reach USD 967.6 Bn by 2027, CAGR of 18.96%.
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital manufacturing market size reached USD 341.8 Billion in 2021. The publisher expects the market to reach USD 967.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.96% from 2021-2027.
Digital manufacturing is the process of creating products digitally using Computer-Aided Design software. To streamline manufacturing processes, the software often integrates with 3D visualization, simulations, analytics, and collaboration tools. Many factory-related functions can also be performed digitally using digital manufacturing solutions, such as tooling, assembly sequencing, and designing plant layouts.
The market's growth is being driven by the growing trend of digitalization and the increased adoption of product lifecycle management (PLM), systems. PLM, a cloud-based digital manufacturing system, allows for the management of complex product information, manufacturing workflows, and collaborations. Digital manufacturing emerged from manufacturing initiatives like design for manufacturing, computer-integrated manufacturing, and flexible and lean manufacturing. These initiatives highlight the importance of collaborative product and process design. Digital manufacturing systems use optimization capabilities to improve the efficiency, time, and cost-effectiveness of all processes.
Interested in this report? Get a PDF sample now: https://market.us/report/digital-manufacturing-software-market/request-sample/
Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:
Market growth is driven by the improvement in productivity and planning in a process-based industry.
The use of digital manufacturing software is increasing in the aerospace and defense sectors, especially drone technology manufacturing.
Globally, digital manufacturing software is becoming more important due to the increased use of cloud-based product lifecycle management within organizations.
The government has increased funding for digital manufacturing software to support innovation. This positive growth is one of the main factors driving the market's growth over the forecast period.
This technology is expensive and requires funding upfront. This is a major constraint in the digital manufacturing software market.
Key Market Segments
Type
Product Design Software
Process Design Software
Enterprise Resource Planning
Application
Aerospace & Defense Sector
Automotive Sector
Industrial Machinery Sector
Key Market Players included in the report:
Siemens PLM Software
Parametric Technology Corporation Inc
Dassault Systemes
SAP SE
Oracle
SIMUL8 Corporation
Demand Management Inc.
VISUAL COMPONENTS
Cogiscan
Interested in Procure The Data? Inquire here: https://market.us/report/digital-manufacturing-software-market/#inquiry
Frequently asked questions:
What is the market value for Global Digital Manufacturing?
What is the growth rate for the Global Digital Manufacturing Market?
How big is the Global Digital Manufacturing Market forecast?
What are the top companies in the Global Digital Manufacturing Market and why?
What are the current trends in the Global Digital Manufacturing market?
What are the driving factors of the Global Digital Manufacturing market?
Explore More Reports
Insulating Paints And Coatings Market Report by Growth Segments, Emerging Trends, and Demand Forecast to 2031
https://market.us/report/insulating-paints-and-coatings-market/
Influenza Vaccination Market Size, Share, Value, Report, Growth, and forecast 2022-2031
https://market.us/report/influenza-vaccination-market/
Immunoassay Analyzers Market forecast unveils appealing opportunities over 2022-2031
https://market.us/report/immunoassay-analyzers-market/
Human Identification Analysis Software Market to gain substantial traction through 2031
https://market.us/report/human-identification-analysis-software-market/
Formwork and Scaffolding Market to Soar at steady CAGR up to 2031
https://market.us/report/formwork-and-scaffolding-market/
About us:
Global Business Development Teams - Market.us
Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)
Send Email: inquiry@market.us
Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States
Tel: +1 718 618 4351
Website: https://market.us
Business Development Team Market.us
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
inquiry@market.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other