The United States Announces $60 Million in Rapid Assistance to Support Vulnerable Tunisian Families

The United States continues to stand with the Tunisian people as they grapple with an ongoing economic crisis at home and confront food insecurity exacerbated by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Today in Tunis, we announced $60 million in new funding, which will provide rapid assistance to the most vulnerable Tunisians amid the broad array of economic shocks they face. Specifically, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide a $60 million grant to UNICEF to deliver direct support to vulnerable families throughout Tunisia, including basic back-to-school related costs. This commitment is in addition to ongoing U.S. programs that support Tunisia’s civil society and the private sector as Tunisians strive to build a prosperous and democratic future for all.

The United States has and will continue to support the Tunisian people through our long-term partnership focused on deepening our security cooperation, protecting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all, and promoting long-term economic prosperity.

