Cordless Power Tools Market: The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery segment is expected to expand the most by 2030

The Global Cordless Power Tools Market 2022 Research Report is a thorough analysis of the Cordless Power Tools industry's current state of affairs.

Power tools that are cordless and operated with the help of battery for drilling, screw driving, chiseling, and sanding are known as cordless power tools or batter power tools. They are widely used in a variety of applications such as construction, production, assembly, packaging, and maintenance operations. Power tools include handheld machine drills, nailers, saws, grinders, impact wrench, and other types of power tools. In the past few years, cordless power tools have witnessed significant design and technological improvements. Modern or next-gen tools are extremely compact, sleek, and are built to enhance the mobility of the tool for any sorts of job.

The report gives a fundamental overview of the sector, comprehensive with definitions and classifications. The Cordless Power Tools market analysis is offered for the global markets and includes analysis of competition landscape, development trends, and major regions.

In addition to discussing development policies and plans, manufacturing procedures and cost structures are also analyzed. Additionally, this report includes data on supply and demand, import/export consumption, cost, price, income, and gross margins.

The research focuses on the world's largest, most influential market players and provides details on them, including company profiles, product specifications, prices, costs, and contacts.

The report's 130 Pages provide important facts about the industry's state and are a great resource for businesses and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Atlas Copco

◘ Hilti

◘ Husqvarna

◘ Hitachi

◘ Snap-on.

Cordless Power Tools Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the global cordless power tools market is classified into:

◘ Drills

◘ Saws

◘ Sanders

◘ Grinders

◘ Nail Guns

◘ Bare Tools

◘ Woodworking & other tools

◘ Power tool accessories

On the basis of battery type, the global cordless power tools market is classified into:

◘ NiCad

◘ NiMH

◘ Li-ion

On the basis of end use, the global cordless power tools market is classified into:

Professional

◘ Automotive & transportation

◘ Aerospace & defense

◘ Electronics

◘ Energy

◘ Industrial Assembly

◘ Others

Household

Key Market Drivers:

Growing construction industry in the emerging economies is expected to propel growth of the cordless power tools market during the forecast period. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India, China, and the United States are expected to account for over 60% of all global growth in the sector by 2025. While, around 52% of all construction activity is already taking place in the emerging markets, which is set to reach 63% by 2025.

Moreover, high demand for cordless power tools in automotive industry and rapid growth of the automotive industry is expected to augment the growth of the cordless power tools market. For instance, according to IBEF, Indian automotive industry is expected to reach US$ 251.4-282.8 billion (Rs. 16.16-18.18 trillion) by 2026.

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic) has adversely affected the growth of industrial and/or professional applications. Moreover, the pandemic has severely impacted the global economy and all the industries across the world. Thus, a sharp decline had been witnessed in the adoption of cordless power tools from various industries, especially in 2020 due to the disruptions in the supply chain. This in turn is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The cordless power tools market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period due to the rising adoption of cordless power tools and surging demand for electric fastening tools around the world. For instance, in February 2020, Bosch Power Tools India announced the launch of smart cordless measuring tools for on-the-go professionals, such as cordless GLM 150 C Professional, cordless GLL 30 G Professional and, cordless GTC 400 C Professional, to offer superior customer experience.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the cordless power tools market owing to the increasing demand or adoption of cordless power tools, rising demand for fastening tools, introduction of novel products, and growing automotive and construction industries in these regions. For instance, in January 2022, VTOMAN announced the launch of its all-in-one cordless power tool kit. Every tool in the toolkit shares a common power supply, eliminating the need for a different power source for each power tool.

