SINTX Technologies, Inc. Announces Subscriptions of Approximately $4.7 Million from its Rights Offering

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced today the preliminary results of its rights offering which expired at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time on October 12, 2022. The Company estimates that the rights offering will result in total subscriptions of approximately $4.7 million. The results of the rights offering are preliminary and subject to change pending finalization and verification by SINTX and its subscription agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC.



Each right entitled the holder to purchase one unit, at a subscription price of $1,000 per unit, consisting of one (1) share of the Company’s newly created Series D Convertible Preferred Stock with a face value of $1,000 (and immediately convertible into shares of SINTX’s common stock at a conversion price of $0.1510 per share), 6,622 Class A Warrants with each warrant exercisable for one (1) share of SINTX’s common stock at an exercise price of $0.1510 per share, and 6,622 Class B Warrants with each warrant exercisable for one (1) share of SINTX’s common stock at an exercise price of $0.1510 per share. The Class A Warrants will be exercisable for 5 years after the date of issuance and the Class B Warrants will be exercisable for 3 years after the date of issuance.

SINTX anticipates that closing of the rights offering will occur on or about October 17, 2022, subject to satisfaction or waiver of all conditions to closing. Upon the closing, the subscription agent will distribute, by way of direct registration in book-entry form or through the facilities of DTC, as applicable, shares of its Series D convertible preferred stock and warrants to holders of rights who have validly exercised their rights and paid the subscription price in full. No physical stock or warrant certificates will be issued to such holders.

Maxim Group LLC acted as dealer-manager for the rights offering. Questions about the rights offering or requests for copies of the preliminary and final prospectuses may be directed to Maxim Group LLC at 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at (212) 895-3745.

The Company's registration statement on Form S-1 was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 23, 2022. The prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the rights offering has been filed with the SEC as a part of the registration statement and is available on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past two years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Utah and Maryland.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its advanced ceramics material platforms, please visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to the closing of the rights offering and expected proceeds from the rights offering, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: the Company’s ability to complete the rights offering; our products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2022, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

