Moneta Gold to Webcast Live at the OTC Virtual Investor Conferences October 18th, 2022

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX:ME) (OTCQX:MEAUF) (XETRA:MOP) (“Moneta” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company’s participation in the OTC Metals & Mining Virtual Conference for 1x1 meetings as well as a general presentation that will be broadcast live on Tuesday October 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET.



Moneta invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

DATE: October 18th, 2022

TIME: 2:00 pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Moneta is also available for 1x1 meetings: October 19th & 20th, 2022.

Recent Company Highlights

On September 7, 2022, Moneta released the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) results for its 100% owned Tower Gold project in Timmins, Ontario, Canada’s most prolific gold producing camp. The PEA demonstrates the potential to develop a low-cost 19,200 tonnes per day (“tpd”), or 7.0 million tonne per annum (“tpa”), combined open pit and underground mining operation with strong economics and the opportunity for significant benefit to the Indigenous Nations, local stakeholders, and shareholders. Highlights included:

Robust economics with an after-tax Net Present Value (“NPV 5% ”) of C$1,066 million, Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 31.7%, and pay-back of 2.6 years at US$1,600/oz gold and FX of US$0.78/C$

”) of C$1,066 million, Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 31.7%, and pay-back of 2.6 years at US$1,600/oz gold and FX of US$0.78/C$ Low capital intensity project achieved by a sequenced development strategy, with underground development starting in year 1

Mine life of 24 years, with average annual gold production of 192,666 ounces (“oz”) for total LOM of 4,581,000 oz, and average annual gold production of 261,014 oz in years 1 to 11, with peak production of 368,622 oz

LOM cash cost of US$910/oz and all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) of US$1,073/oz, with cash cost of US$811/oz and AISC of US$1,004/oz for years 1 to 11

Several opportunities to improve PEA including, expansion of underground resources and throughput, mill expansion (notably after year 11), and site layout optimization



The Company has started pre-feasibility work, including environmental base-line studies, community engagement, geotechnical and hydrological studies, as well as additional metallurgical recovery test-work, and will continue resource upgrade and infill drilling over the next year.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta is a Canadian-based gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario, Canada’s most prolific gold producing camp. A September 2022, Preliminary Economic Assessment study outlined a combined open pit and underground mining and a 7.0 million tonne per annum conventional leach/CIL operation over a 24-year mine life, with 4.6 Moz of recovered gold, generating an after-tax NPV5% of $1,066M, IRR of 31.7%, and a 2.6-year payback at a gold price US$1,600/oz. Tower Gold hosts an estimated gold mineral resource of 4.5 Moz indicated and 8.3 Moz inferred. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource upgrade drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

The Company’s public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetagold.com or email us at info@monetagold.com.

