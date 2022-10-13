Ascendas Genomics Receives NMPA Approval for Use of Standard BioTools Microfluidics Technology to Advance the Development of Molecular Diagnostics in China

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health™ – today announced that Ascendas Genomics has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for use of the company’s Biomark™ family of systems and its Juno™ system in NMPA molecular diagnostics services, enabling an important advance for microfluidics technology in the country.



Ascendas Genomics is an innovative molecular diagnostics company with experience in developing high-performing assays for disease risk screening. Recent NMPA approval obtained by Ascendas Genomics enables further development of molecular diagnostics into the clinical market in China, expanding the application of microfluidics products and services.

This announcement builds upon a longstanding strategic partnership between Standard BioTools and Ascendas Genomics, by which Ascendas Genomics has developed and commercialized molecular diagnostic systems and assays in China using microfluidics technologies included in the Standard BioTools™ Biomark real-time PCR and Juno systems.

“Ascendas recently started to approach several large CLIA labs in China, and they love Standard BioTools’ microfluidics solution because of its automation, accuracy and simplicity,” said Dr. Chengyong Yang, Chairman and CEO of Ascendas Genomics, referring to labs sanctioned under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). “Quantitative PCR is the gold standard for disease testing. High-throughput microfluidic qPCR technology creates a value different from traditional qPCR systems and could potentially become the gold standard for multiplex molecular diagnostic testing.”

“Microfluidics technology plays a significant role in accelerating genomics analysis,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Ascendas Genomics to further expand our market position in China and better support testing and disease risk screening. We congratulate Ascendas Genomics on its recent approval and will work together to blend the scalable efficiencies of Biomark X™ and Juno with Ascendas Genomics’ expertise to advance precision medicine in China.”

Used by researchers around the world to detect somatic and genomic variations from patient samples, microfluidics technology offers highly scalable and automated workflows for quantitative PCR and enables the cost efficiencies, flexibility and proven analytical performance that laboratories need to meet the increasing demands of molecular testing.

