Virtu’s Triton Execution Management System Earns Top Ranking for the Third Consecutive Year in The TRADE’s Global 2022 EMS Survey

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity, execution services and analytics and connectivity products is pleased to announce that Virtu’s Triton EMS took the top ranking position for the third consecutive year in The TRADE’s global 2022 Execution Management Systems Survey1.



The survey had over 600 responses from 395 buy-side firms. Traders (40%) and Heads of Trading (18%) constituted the majority of respondents, up 23% from 2022—this is particularly noteworthy as these individuals, who are intimately involved in the trading process, often determine which EMS to use. The survey asked respondents to rate each EMS provider on a numerical scale ranging from 1 (Very Weak) to 7 (Excellent) covering 13 functional criteria. Virtu earned an overall average score of 6.29 (of 7.0), +0.49 points above the survey average of 5.80. Virtu outperformed in all 13 benchmark categories under review.

Among the most important categories identified by respondents, Virtu outperformed the survey-weighted average in all the respondent-identified most important categories including, ease-of-use (6.34 vs survey-weighted average 5.75), breadth of direct connections to brokers and execution venues (6.33 vs survey-weighted average 5.84), connectivity with internal systems (6.13 vs survey-weighted average 5.62) and post-implementation client service (6.59 vs survey-weighted average 5.76).

“Triton's strategic focus and development over the last several years have been validated once again by the survey results and–more importantly–by client feedback and adoption. We are grateful to our clients and survey respondents for their partnership and support,” said Michael Loggia, Global Head of Workflow Solutions. “Continual investment in resources, in conjunction with unrelenting advancements of the platform, is essential to maintaining our top position in the EMS market. As a result of our migration to Triton Valor, we have reached an important milestone in the product development lifecycle, allowing our resources to work on expanding asset class coverage and building automation tools, which clients have cited as top priorities.”

"Our client-centric approach emphasizes the importance of listening to our clients and developing tools that help them scale while reducing operational risk. We are committed to continuing to focus on what matters to our clients and create solutions that work for them," commented Steve Cavoli, Global Head of Virtu Execution Services.

Virtu congratulates and extends its warm appreciation to the EMS team and other support teams for their contributions and tireless effort to deliver a superior EMS to our clients and exceptional client service.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

1 Analysis for The TRADE’s 2022 EMS survey was carried out by Aite-Novarica Group.

