Frontline Education Releases Research Brief with Actionable Insights to Assist K-12 School Leaders in Addressing the Teacher Shortage

Insights from the brief will be presented during upcoming Education Week webinar

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced the release of The State of the Instructional Teacher Shortage. The research brief, developed by the Frontline Research & Learning Institute, provides the latest trends on the teacher shortage, analyzes root causes of the current situation, and outlines recommendations to minimize the number of open positions and ensure successful hiring practices. This research brief is the second in a series dedicated to highlighting the story data tells in reference to K-12 staff shortages. The first brief focused on non-instructional roles.

The Institute’s data shows that while the number of teacher openings has not changed significantly over the past several years, there has been a decline in the number of applicants for those open positions, indicating the shortage is more heavily related to a supply issue, rather than an increase in demand.

“Helping to understand the nuances of the teacher shortage is an ever-present and primary goal of many K-12 school leaders across the country,” said Elizabeth Combs, Managing Director of Frontline Research and Learning Institute. “As a company dedicated to supporting the K-12 community in their pursuit of excellence, we collect, analyze and release data-backed perspective to help school leaders address some of the most current topics in education today. This research brief provides actionable insights that can be applied to recruitment, engagement and retention strategies to counter the teacher shortage.”

Elements of the research brief will be presented during an upcoming webinar with Education Week titled: Year-round Strategies: Professional Growth Retains Educators. With professional development being a critical strategy in retaining talent, a diverse panel of industry experts and K-12 thought leaders will explore comprehensive and continuous professional growth plans to retain educators, while providing employees personalized learning experiences they need and deserve. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, October 18 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Panelists representing the professional growth topic include:

Paul Fleming , Chief Learning Officer, Learning Forward

, Chief Learning Officer, Learning Forward Ann Bell , Professional Growth Lead, Council Rock School District, Pa.

, Professional Growth Lead, Council Rock School District, Pa. Elizabeth Combs , Managing Director, Research & Learning Institute, Frontline Education

, Managing Director, Research & Learning Institute, Frontline Education Susan Walters, Principal Solution Consultant, Frontline Education

Attendees can register for the free webinar here. If unable to attend the webinar live, registrants will receive access to the on-demand version to watch after it airs. To view a recent Frontline and Education Week webinar focused on year-round recruiting and hiring strategies visit here.

The release of this research brief concludes Frontline’s launch announcements coinciding with the American Association of School Personnel Administrators (AASPA) event taking place in Orlando, Fla. The launch of Frontline Human Capital Analytics, the partnership with Wagestream and the labor shortage research briefs advance Frontline’s leadership in human capital management and its mission of partnering with the K-12 community by providing solutions and services that create impact.

####

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Natalie Kay Frontline Education 2158504643 nkay@frontlineed.com