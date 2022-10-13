Verizon Connect Reveal is now available on GSA contracts

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government agencies can now purchase Verizon Connect Reveal, the award-winning fleet management platform, through the U.S. General Services Administration ( GSA ) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program. Government agencies can now streamline processes, pricing and contracts by purchasing Verizon Connect Reveal on GSA contracts.



Key benefits include pre-negotiated pricing, terms and conditions, reduced lead time required to obtain services, and greatly improved timelines for requests for proposal (RFPs). Eligibility to purchase Verizon Connect Reveal through GSA includes state, local or tribal government agencies, including public education and public higher education institutions in the U.S.



GSA provides centralized procurement for the government, offering billions of dollars worth of products, services and facilities that federal agencies need to serve the public. GSA’s acquisition solutions supply purchasers with cost-effective high-quality products and services from commercial partners like Verizon Connect.



“Making Verizon Connect Reveal available on GSA contracts enables government agencies to benefit from cost savings, gains in efficiency and focusing on the safety of government workers and drivers in the field,” said Peter Mitchell, senior vice president and general manager, Verizon Connect. “Whether it’s more efficient routes, driver compliance or tracking maintenance, vehicle location or driver behavior, we are proud to offer these services and benefits to the U.S. government agencies that serve the American people every day.”



Verizon Connect Reveal is a comprehensive fleet management software platform that provides a one-pane-of-glass approach for businesses to manage everything that happens outside the four walls of an organization from driver behavior to vehicle maintenance. Across all solutions, the platform is united by ongoing investments in native mobile applications, and frictionless user experiences to help businesses of all sizes and government agencies better utilize data to help it focus on safety, improve productivity and efficiency, reduce costs and drive uptime.



Verizon Connect continues to be recognized for product innovation. In 2021 and 2022 to date, Verizon Connect earned more than 15 industry awards. Most recently, Verizon Connect was named #1 in innovation by ABI Research in its 2022 Commercial Telematics Vendors competitive ranking report. The awards highlight the organization and recognize Reveal and Integrated Video driver-facing Dashcam as products that distinguish Verizon Connect from the competition by providing more than just vehicle and asset tracking data. Some of the awards include: IoT Breakthrough Awards’ M2M Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year , Food Logistics, 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers , New Product or Service of the Year: Automotive, Transportation, Storage, and Logistics for the 6th Annual American Best in Business Awards and TechRadar's Best GPS Tracking Solutions of 2022 .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.



Media contact:

Krys Grondorf

krys.grondorf@verizon.com