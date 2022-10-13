THE SUPER FOOTBALL CONFERENCE INKS MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH AMG ORTHOPEDICS AND PARISI SPEED SCHOOL.

/EIN News/ -- Fair Lawn, NJ, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMG Orthopedics and Parisi Speed School, both located in Fair Lawn, have been named the official and exclusive orthopedic care and training partners of New Jersey’s Super Football Conference (SFC), the largest high school football conference in the U.S., with 113 public and non-public member schools in seven counties.

By combining expert knowledge and state-of-the-art technology, AMG Orthopedics offer multidisciplinary orthopedics to reach the individual goals of each athlete. Located within steps of Parisi Speed School, the dynamic duo is revolutionizing athletic training, injury prevention and recovery to help the community Get Better Faster!

Under the terms of the multi-year partnership, AMG Orthopedics and Parisi Speed School will provide SFC schools and students with educational resources and events focused on training, injury prevention and recovery. The agreement was arranged by Accelerate Sports Ventures, the exclusive Marketing, Sales and Name, Image, and Likeness firm for the Super Football Conference.

“Our top priority is the physical health, mental health, and safety of student athletes,” said Nick Bufano, CEO of AMG Orthopedics. “By partnering with AMG Orthopedics and Parisi Speed School, SFC athletes and families have access to world-class expertise, cutting edge technology, and unmatched resources at their fingertips. This is a groundbreaking partnership that continues to set the SFC apart from other conferences around the state and the country.”

About the Super Football Conference

Established in 2016, New Jersey’s Super Football Conference (SFC) is the largest high school football conference in the United States, with 113 public and non-public teams in seven counties. Members include some of the nation’s premier academic institutions and perennial football powerhouses. SFC’s mission is to improve performance, promote academic excellence, and create opportunities for student-athletes.

