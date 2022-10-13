Submit Release
International Money Express to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company” or “Intermex”), will release Third Quarter 2022 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Management will host a conference call on November 9, 2022, at 9:00 am ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 12:00 pm ET on November 9, 2022, until 11:59 pm ET on November 23, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 10172390 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/

About International Money Express, Inc.
Founded in 1994, International Money Express applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 16 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, eight countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States and Canada; through Company-operated stores; digitally online through a mobile app; and via the Company’s website. Transactions are executed and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

