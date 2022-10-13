E-Learning Industry

The rising internet penetration across the globe will drive the industry growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "E-Learning Market Size Worth USD 840.11 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 17.5% : AMR ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Remote learning trends enforced by the global pandemic and surge in adoption of smart phones & cellular technology drive the growth of the global e-learning market. On the other hand, lower interaction with fellow learners and peers restrains the growth to some extent. However, cost-effectiveness of e-learning models is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

On the basis of deployment mode, the cloud segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the global e-learning market, as it enables educators to upload vast quantities of e-learning content in various types and formats such as videos, texts, presentations, quizzes, and questionnaires. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of provider, the content segment held the major share in 2020, garnering around three-fourths of the global e-learning market, due to rise in digitization among the public and private sectors and adoption of online tutoring and digital content delivery in several business organizations. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.5% throughout the forecast period. On-going transformations across the countries from analog to digital bases of information exchange boosts the growth of the segment.

By region, the e-learning industry across North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global e-learning market, owing to growth in demand for distance learning. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% throughout the forecast period. Developments of technology such as deployment of web & cloud-based platforms and increase in adoption of e-learning methods in the province drives the growth of the market.

The key players profiled in the e-learning market analysis are Adobe, Aptara Inc., Articulate Global, LLC, CERTPOINT, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the e-learning industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

• Rise in adoption of digital technologies among various academic institutions, during the pandemic, impacted the global E-learning market positively.

• This trend is quite likely to continue post pandemic as well.

