Social Welfare Division, Correctional Services Sign MOU

CSSI Commissioner and Director of Social Welfare sign the reviewed agreement as Deputy Director RRR and Director RRR witness the signing

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is to ensure that prisoners in Correctional Centres receive welfare services in accordance with the Correctional Service Acts, and their rights as citizens of the Solomon Islands under the Rehabilitation, Reintegration and Regeneration project was signed the reviewed agreement yesterday between Social Welfare Division from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) and the Correctional Services Solomon Islands (CSSI)

This Memorandum of Understanding sets the frame work for the interagency cooperation and partnership between Correctional Services of Solomon Islands (CSSI) and the Social Welfare Division of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS)

The agreement are dedicated for the sole purpose of “In Care” Rehabilitation of three target groups’ includes Juveniles, Women and Elderly prisoners and will also be monitored to gauge the success of the projects.

The agreement also stated their responsible responsibilities as Social Welfare Division is responsible for providing regular Welfare Services to the children and young people (Juveniles), elderly, women and prisoners with disabilities in Correctional facilities and Correctional Services is responsible for ensuring that children and young people (Juveniles) elderly and women held in its Correctional facilities are informed that they can request access to a social welfare officer from Social Welfare Division and also prisoners with special needs

Meanwhile according to Commissioner of Correctional Services Solomon Islands Mr. Gabriel Manelusi said the program will be benefited Correctional inmates across the Correctional Centres.

-CSSI Press

 

