Health Advisory for International Passengers to Solomon Islands

Ministry of Health and Medical Services

P.O BOX, 347, Honiara, Solomon Islands

All incoming international passengers to Solomon Islands

All incoming passengers are kindly requested to adhere to the following recommended health guidelines and COVID-19 Protocols.

1. PRE-ARRIVAL REQUIREMENTS

PART A: If you are a citizen of Solomon Islands

If you are a citizen of Solomon Islands and have completed primary series of vaccination against COVID-19, you do not need to undertake any COVID-19 test prior to entry into Solomon Islands. You will need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 at the time of check-in and upon demand from health officer or an immigration officer at the point of entry in Solomon Islands.

If you are a citizen of Solomon Islands and have NOT completed primary series of vaccination against COVID-19 (including children) you must undertake one (1) COVID-19 PCR within a period of 72 hours, before arrival into the country and you should be tested negative. You will need to show test results of COVID-19 PCR at the time of check-in and upon demand from health officer or an immigration officer at the point of entry in Solomon Islands.

PART B: If you are NOT a citizen of Solomon Islands

If you are NOT a citizen of Solomon Islands and are 12 years and above, you MUST complete primary series of vaccination against COVID-19 at least 4 weeks before your intended arrival in Solomon Islands. It is highly recommended that you receive your booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are NOT a citizen of Solomon Islands and are 12 years and above and have completed primary series of vaccination against COVID-19, you do not need to undertake any COVID-19 test whether PCR or RAT prior to entry into Solomon Islands. You will need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 at the time of check-in and upon demand from health officer or an immigration officer at the point of entry in Solomon Islands.

If you are NOT a citizen of Solomon Islands and are below 12 years it is recommended but not mandatory that you complete your COVID-19 vaccination. You must undertake one (1) COVID-19 PCR within a period of 72 hours, before arrival into the country and you should be tested negative. You will need to show test results of COVID-19 PCR at the

time of check-in and upon demand from health officer or an immigration officer at the point of entry in Solomon Islands.

2. POST-ARRIVAL REQUIREMENTS

To all incoming international passengers to Solomon Islands, please be advised that upon arrival you will not undergo mandatory institutional quarantine, however, it is highly recommended that you observe several COVID-19 measures set in place by health as part of its current efforts to monitor, early detect and respond to COVID-19 situation post reopening of the borders

It is not mandatory to take COVID-19 PCR test at day 3 after arrival in the country. However, for critical projects and congregated settings such as mass gatherings upon post-arrival, it is highly recommended that you undertake a COVID-PCR/ Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19.

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival in Solomon Islands, immediately contact health authorities at 115 or 25256, self-isolate yourself and get a COVID-19 test. If your COVID-19 test result is positive, the following applies:

You will be required to self-isolate at home for at least seven (7) days. Your contacts will also need to be tested to stop infection from further spreading in your household.

Should your symptoms worsen please go to the nearest health clinic or the National Referral Hospital.

All incoming passengers are encouraged to practice COVID-19 safety practices, when at homes, public places, in public transport and at the workplaces. This includes:

a. Wearing facemask

b. Physical distancing of at least 2 metres apart in public spaces and places

c. Hand hygiene – frequent hand washing with soap or hand sanitizer.

d. Do not participate nor attend events of mass gatherings.

If any of your family members develop COVID-19 symptoms within 10 days after your arrival in Solomon Islands, they should get tested for COVID-19.

3. PROCEDURE FOR SEEKING HEALTH CLEARANCE FOR ENTRY INTO SOLOMON ISLANDS

You are not required to send proof of your vaccination or COVID-19 PCR test results to Ministry of Health and Medical Services. These documents will be verified at the time of check-in and upon arrival in Solomon Islands. No pre-clearance is required from Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

If you need support or clarification or would like to receive pre-authorized clearance, please send your documents at least 24 hours before your departure to the following email: NHEOC_REPAT@moh.gov.sb

Monkeypox Alert: The Solomon Islands Health Department is on alert following declaration of Monkeypox as Public Health Emergency of International Concern. If you have been identified as close contact of a monkeypox patient in departing country or you think that you have been exposed to a monkeypox patient, please postpone your travel. If you develop Monkeypox symptoms such as fever, headache, skin rash and blisters, swollen lymph nodes, immediately isolate yourself and inform MHMS at 115 or 25256.

For any issues pertaining to clearance prior to boarding for Solomon Islands please contact NHEOC_REPAT@moh.gov.sb

Thank you very much and welcome to Solomon Islands.

