CSSI Senior Managers Strategic Review Conference ends successfully

The Correctional Services of Solomon Islands (CSSI) have successfully completed a week-long CSSI 16th Senior Managers Strategic Review Conference 2022 for Senior Managers, Directors and Provincial Correctional Centre Commandants at the Fairy Land Conference in Honiara.

The theme for this year conference is “Working towards systems that work better, cost less and more efficient”

The official closing was attended by (Guest of honour) Deputy Secretary Policy & Planning of PNS&CS Mr. Trevor Unusu, Officials from the Australian High Commission Andrew Elborn, Deputy Head of Program (ASIPJ) Mr. Andrew Harrington, Ombudsman Mr Fred Fakarii and his staff, CSSI Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Directors and Provincial Commandants.

Speaking during the official closing of the conference, Deputy Secretary Policy & Planning from the MPNS&CS Mr. Trevor Unusu convey his appreciation for the opportunity given as a Guest of Honour to this Strategic Review Conference.

“Your theme for this year conference is; Working towards system that work better, cost less and more efficient, this is a challenging theme, and the cost of maintaining peace, security and justice is expensive”, says Deputy Secretary Unusu.

He adds the practise of Correctional Services does not operate in a vacuum. It operates within public society and government. This is because the need of the services will always have defeated especially in the time of technology, development and the continuous population growth. Thus, our social setting always need correctional service to ensure a robust justice system.

“Therefore, it’s a need to adhere to the government suggestion to re-standardize our population management as indeed important if we corporate together successfully” says Unusu.

I would like to congratulate CSSI for the initiative to work closely with our stakeholders from the Ombudsman Office and the Ministry of Public Service for their presentations and proactive discussions within the Justice system.

He also reminds CSSI management that over the years a lot of improvement and changes has occurred within the CSSI as an institution. And it is only fitting in this positive growth and bad practiced be removed. Understandably working towards systems that work better, cost less and more efficient will involve a lot of sacrifice and type of decision of decision makers.

A society requires effective output, in order to reach that level, it is always expected that we put in the effort and cost, but today we are re-inventing the focus and expect more output, whilst providing a targeted cost focus.

He reiterates to CSSI Managers, not to lose focus on your priority areas and core business but must continue and be able to stay operate.

Meanwhile CSSI Deputy Commissioner Operation (DCO) Michael Nagu thank all external stakeholders for their commitment and ongoing support provided to CSSI, especially for the Ministry of Police National Security and Correctional Services (MPNSCS) officials from the Australian High Commission (AHC)/(ASIJP) and also acknowledge all Commandants, Directors for the leadership and their ongoing commitment and dedication.

-CSSI Press