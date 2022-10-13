WEST GUADALCANAL CONSTITUENCY ROLLS OUT HOUSING PROJECT PROGRAM

West Guadalcanal Constituency Housing Scheme recipients received housing materials from the WGC Constituency Development Officer witnessed by the Deputy Secretary Technical (DST) Hugo Hebala from the Ministry of Rural Development.

West Guadalcanal Constituency (WGC) has kicked-off its housing scheme phase 1 for this year 2022 with a total of $102,000.00 funded under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

This was confirmed by WGC Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Chris Laubua during the official handover of housing materials Tuesday, last week.

“The constituency had embarked on housing scheme this year. We were assisting constituents to complete their incomplete houses previously. This time round the Constituency secretariat office under the leadership of Honorable Anthony Veke had given out 10 houses per polling station,” Laubua explained.

According to Mr. Laubua, they have completed delivering of housing materials for Savulei Ward and partially for Tangarare Ward.

In terms of materials, Mr. Laubua said the 1st phase of hardware materials handed over last week was for Hove Village. The first phase consists of cement, steel rods, tire wires, nails, and plain coppers for the post frame.

He further added that the 1st phase costs around $102,000.00 for the 10 houses.

“Additional cost has been incurred for vehicles to load the materials to Lambi where the materials will then be taken home with OBM engines.

“As soon as the 1st phase is completed, we will proceed to phase 2 with a sight visit from the assessment teams,” Mr. Laubua explained.

Mr. Laubua also told MRD that an agreement was signed with the carpenters to build the houses under the Housing Scheme program.

The agreement states “This Memorandum of Understanding (MOA) will be governed by and construed by the Solomon Islands laws and that of the West Guadalcanal Constituency Secretariate Office will have jurisdiction in respect of all matters arising under the terms of this MOA”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Director Secretary Technical (DST) Hugo Hebala said that it was impressive to see constituencies moving in terms of using the CDF for the benefit of its rural people and witnessing West Guadalcanal moving on with the project is encouraging.

“West Guadalcanal have done many and greater things and contributed a lot towards improvement of livelihood of its rural people which is reassuring.

“As a responsible ministry (MRD), we will continue to assist in letting people know of what you’re doing in the constituency,” Mr. Hebala told the WGC Secretariat during the handover ceremony.

Mr. Hebala further added that the ministry is looking forward to visit and see tangible results of the project after its implementation.

He also acknowledged WGC Member of Parliament for his leadership and the vision he has towards development aspirations of the constituency to improve social and economic livelihood of its constituents.

CDO Laubua also acknowledged MRD and its role in facilitating the CDF program that drives development and economic empowerment in rural areas.

The official handover was done at the West Guadalcanal constituency warehouse on Tuesday 4th October 2022.

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

MRD Deputy Secretary Technical (DST) Hugo Hebala acknowledging West Guadalcanal Constituency Officers.

– MRD Press