BEAUTIFICATION COMMITTEE DEVISES WORK PLAN

The ambition to beautify Honiara City ahead of the 2023 Pacific Games is gaining momentum with the development of a plan to roll out this exciting activity.

The Beautification Subcommittee under the Government Services Integration Committee (GSIC) of the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC), held its second meeting yesterday, in which it has mapped out the strategic key areas of activity in the City for the Beautification and Cleaning of Honiara City, in preparations for the upcoming Pacific Games 2023.

A statement from GSIC stated that the Sub Committee, working under the theme: Safe and Green Games, comprised Key Government Ministries, such as OPMC, MID, MECDM&M, MOFR, HCC, NHA/GOC, and Private Sector Groups and stakeholders, including, Cause Project, Solo Environ Beautification and Premiere Real Estate, Property Management and Cleaning Services, have met and reviewed the proposed key activities. This include putting together a Master Plan for the Greater Honiara City, to prepare the City as it host the Pacific Games in 2023.

The key activities in the plan, includes working on the National Legislations, Bye Laws and Ordinances of HCC for enforcement measures, waste management plan, developing the Herbarium at the Botanical Gardens, Tree Planting and beautification in the City, Cleanup of the City Roundabouts, and communities, as well as a Mobilization plan and engagements of Honiara City Residents, Government Ministries, Private Sector, Business Community, Development Partners, Churches, Schools and Communities in the City to assist in the Beautification and Cleanup process.

Chair and Coordinator of Government Services Integration Committee, overseeing Government preparations for the Games, in OPMC, Bernard Bataanisia, thanked the Subcommittee for taking the lead role in spearheading this important work as we prepare for this regional event.

He stated that the Sub Committee is working towards finalizing the Safe and Green Games Strategic Action Plan for its eventual launching in November 2022, one year before the Games.

“The safe and Green Games Strategic Action Plan is the whole of Government Approach in assisting the Government to successful the Pacific Games in 2023”’, says Bataanisia.

He added that the Subcommittee would be holding meetings in the coming weeks with key stakeholders, informing them of the planned activities in the City and for their support and assistance.

The 17th Pacific Games will be held from 19 November to 2 December 2023.

-GCU Press