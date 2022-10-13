Industrial Floor Coating Market Expected to Reach $9,485.8Million by 2030 | Industry, Drivers & Trends Analysis

Industrial Floor Coating Market 2030

industrial floor coating market growth is being influenced by rapid industrialization, particularly in emerging nations, increase in the penetration

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial floor coating market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the industrial floor coating market.

global industrial floor coating market size was valued at $5,899.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $9,485.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Floor coatings are strong, protective coverings that are often utilized for industrial or commercial flooring when corrosion or excessive wear is expected. These floor coverings are also utilized to brighten or define facilities, direct traffic, and hide discolored concrete, among other things.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the global industrial floor coating market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

BY RESIN TYPE

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Polyurethane

Others

BY FLOORING MATERIAL

Concrete

Mortar

Terrazzo

BY COMPONENT

One component

Two component

Three components

Key Market Players BASF SE, CIPY POLYURETHANES PVT. LTD., CORNERSTONE FLOORING, DON CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS LTD., FOSROC, INC., MAPEI S.P.A., RPM INTERNATIONAL INC., SIKA AG, TWINTEC GROUP LIMITED, VIACOR POLYMER GmbH

