Mobile BI Market Projected to Hit USD 61.15 Billion at a 23.14% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

increasing adoption of Technology and Smartphones to Boost Financial / Time Effectiveness in Business

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), ”Global Mobile BI Market , By End-users, Service, Region, Organization Size, and Business Function- Forecast 2030”, the global market is forecast to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2020 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 23.14% to attain a size of around USD 61.15 Billion by 2030.

Global Mobile BI Market Overview:

A mobile business intelligence system involves organizational and technical elements representing real-time or historical data to its users for assessment on mobile devices to support operational decision-making and management support, with the key aim of expanding partnership performance. The benefits offered by mobile BI include enhanced workforce productivity, adding value to the overall BI strategy, offering everyone access to data, and streamlined analytics for mobile push usage and adoption. Mobile business intelligence (BI) systems are built to fulfill both requirements, namely, keeping pace with competitors while trying to gain an advantage. The important constraint supporting the growth of the market is the rising use of mobile apps, causing a movement toward a user-friendly interface. As these apps offer real-time and technical information, these apps have become a must-have for everyone using portable devices such as laptops, tablets, or smartphones.

Mobile Business Intelligence Market Competitive Analysis

The collection of important leaders across the global market for mobile BI includes companies such as:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Qlik

SAS Institute (U.S.)

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd. (U.S.)

Micro Strategy (U.S.)

TIBCO Software (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Information Builders (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Tableau Software (U.S.)

Furthermore, the rising popularity of bringing your device or BYOD is another crucial parameter causing an upsurge in the market’s growth. Moreover, aspects such as providing people access to information, shifting consumer behavior patterns, the increasing number of smartphone owners, increasing adoption of aspects of technology, and increasing awareness well about numerous advantages of mobile business intelligence are also likely to influence the growth of the market over the coming years.

Mobile BI Market USP Covered

Mobile Business Intelligence Market Drivers

The global market for mobile BI has expanded rapidly in the last few years owing to the increasing adoption of Bring Your Device in businesses, reducing hardware prices for small and big businesses, and the growing use of mobile business application platforms.

Mobile Business Intelligence Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 61.15 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 23.14% Key Market Opportunities The growing adoption of MEAP (mobile enterprise application platform) is likely to offer robust opportunities to market players in the future. Key Market Drivers The report also lays emphasis on the various market drivers, opportunities, market restraints, and challenges, as well as offers insights for the forecast period.

Mobile Business Intelligence Market Restraints

On the contrary, the aspects such as increasing concerns about personal data protection, the danger of sensitive or proprietary data, and challenges linked to the development of mobile gadgets may restrict the market’s performance.

Mobile BI Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the software segment is predicted to secure the top position across the global market for mobile BI over the assessment era owing to the aspects such as the rise in popularity of SaaS-based software and assistance enterprises in planning and executing ion of its vital goal.

Among all the business functions, the marketing segment is anticipated to ensure the leading position across the global market for mobile BI over the coming years owing to the aspects such as lowering costs on marketing activities and sales and marketing, allowing marketers to be more efficient in executing their ideas.

Among all the application areas, the sales and marketing management segment is likely to ensure the top position across the global market for mobile BI during the assessment era, credited to the aspects such as exploiting cross-sell and up-sell opportunities across organizations and the rising need for sales departments across industry verticals to shorten the sales cycle.

Based on the organization size, the large enterprise segment is predicted to dominate the global market for mobile BI during the review timeframe accredited to the aspects such as helping several functions and significant benefits of mobile BI.

Among all the verticals, the BFSI segment is predicted to dominate the global market for mobile BI over the coming years, given that organizations use mobile business intelligence to boost team member productivity and connectivity with customers & clients.

COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis in the form of COVID-19 has immensely impacted most industry sectors across the globe. Unlike other market areas, the global market for mobile BI has witnessed specific positive changes during the pandemic. With the growing trend of BYOD globally, the global market for mobile BI is anticipated to increase over the coming years.

Mobile BI Market Regional Analysis

The global mobile business intelligence market is analyzed across five major regions: North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the analysis reports by MRFR, the North American region is anticipated to secure the top position across the global market for mobile BI over the assessment era. Tech modernization is the primary parameter causing an upsurge in the regional market’s growth. Furthermore, factors such as the advent of several businesses that concentrate on business intelligence & extensive business analytics, the development & adoption of the innovative, rising use of tablet devices, a trend toward owning more than one mobile laptop, the existence of advanced economies Canada and the United States, a higher proportion of market players, and initial implementation of portable BI are also likely to influence the growth of the regional market over the coming years. Additionally, the United States is known to have a massive foothold in the ICT sector, credited mainly to the prevalence of leading companies such as IBM, Facebook, Apple, and Google, a more excellent standard of customer collaboration in comparison with the developed businesses, huge data-oriented startups, the existence of dynamic business analytics, favorable government initiatives with various equipment for the healthcare sector, and a flourishing health insurance industry in the United States are a projected to speed up the market extension over the coming years.

The mobile BI market for the Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the maximum speed over the future years. The rising technological development is the main factor causing rise in demand for regional mobile BI market. Furthermore, aspects such as rapid advancement in smartphone features, creating massive growth opportunities, and increasing investment in the local market by international players are also likely to induce the development of the regional market over the evaluation era.

