Carpenter Technology Reaffrims FY23 Outlook and Provides Impact of Hurricane Ian

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) (the "Company") today reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2023 results and provided an update on the impact of Hurricane Ian on its first quarter of fiscal year 2023 results.



“Our outlook to deliver operating income at fiscal year 2019 levels by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 remains unchanged,” said Tony R. Thene, President and CEO. “We remain confident as we continue to see strength across all of our end-use markets with order entry activity driving backlog growth.”

“We ended our recent first quarter with performance largely in-line with our expectations. Our SAO segment performed at the upper end of our prior guidance, driven by the aerospace ramp and continued improvement in our operations. The PEP segment came in just below expectations due to delayed shipments caused by Hurricane Ian at our Dynamet facility in Florida. We are thankful that the extent of the impact of the hurricane was limited and that our facilities and employees are safely back in operation,” Mr. Thene continued.

For the Specialty Alloy Operations (SAO) segment, operating income is expected to be between $19.5 million and $20.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, at the upper end of the prior guidance of between $18.0 million and $20.0 million. The Performance Engineered Products (PEP) segment operating income is expected to be between $6.0 million and $6.5 million, compared to the prior guidance of between $7.0 million and $9.0 million. The slightly lower than anticipated operating income in the PEP segment was primarily the result of delayed shipments at the end of the quarter due to required evacuation orders related to Hurricane Ian at the Company’s Dynamet facility in Florida.



Corporate costs and intersegment eliminations are expected to be approximately $18.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, in line with the prior guidance of between $18.0 million and $20.0 million. As a result, operating income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 is expected to be approximately $7.5 to $8.5 million, which is largely in line with the sum of prior guidance given for the individual components of operating income.



In addition, the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 are expected to include:

Nonoperating pension expense of $2.5 million as well as $1.0 million of other expenses;

Interest expense of $12.6 million, in line with the FY23 annual guidance of $51 million;

Effective income tax rate of 12-13%.



Based on the considerations above, the Company currently expects earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 to be in the range of ($0.16) to ($0.14), which is within the range of previous guidance when considering the various components that were provided. These are preliminary estimates subject to finalization and may be subject to change. Additional information and final financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 will be provided on the Company’s earnings call on October 27, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Carpenter Technology First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1 412-317-9259

Live and Archived Webcast: ir.carpentertechnology.com



