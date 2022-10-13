Sunwing gives Canadians More, More, More of what they want with its new creative campaign, capturing the fun and excitement of travel

The tour operator inspires experience-hungry Canadians to Do More, Explore More and Celebrate More in paradise

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sunwing is unveiling its new creative campaign and commercial More, More, More, which hones in on what customers really want on their all inclusive getaways: more value and experiences. Sunwing’s colourful, vibrant, energetic and undeniably cool commercial spot captures the on trend, carefree vibe of the 1970s, and is rich with vacation inspiration and wanderlust. The campaign moves beyond what Sunwing is already well known for – vacations at accessible prices with mass appeal – and shows how Canadians not only save more upfront on a Sunwing vacation but they can also do more, explore more and celebrate more in destination. Directed by Scott Cudmore, an award-winning filmmaker and vision behind some of Canada’s most prominent brands, Canadians can watch More, More, More come to life in paradise at the following link: https://bit.ly/3fQsyfV.



“Over the past year, our team has shown unwavering dedication to reimagining Sunwing’s value proposition and brand persona so we can continue to grow with our customers at every stage. This has culminated with a more fun, vibrant and energetic brand that offers the breadth of travel products, services and experiences that our customers crave,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Travel Group. “With so much change over the past two years, it was important for us to listen to our customers and find out what matters most to them as we prepared for our winter season. We discovered that Canadians are looking to unlock more value, beyond just price, so they can get the most out of their hard-earned vacations and have an unforgettable experience in destination. Our new brand identity highlights just that. From discounts on spas and excursions to exclusive perks, room upgrades and more, we’re excited to show Canadians how they can get more under our wing.”

Sunwing has brought a fresh, lively and youthful energy to its new brand positioning and marketing campaign that is rooted in unforgettable travel experiences, which includes radio, out-of-home, social media, digital video and a cinema buy with commercial placements at Cineplex theatres this fall. The campaign also includes a fresh, more youthful tone of voice that further captures the energy and excitement of travel.

In celebration of the new commercial spot, Sunwing is helping Canadians get in on the action with an interactive social media contest where they can share their best dance moves on TikTok and Instagram for a chance to win an all inclusive Sunwing vacation for two to Planet Hollywood Cancun in Mexico!

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

