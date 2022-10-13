Porsche x New York City Ballet: Beauty, power, and dreams intersect at street level

To launch their new collaboration, Porsche Cars North America and New York City Ballet release special short films that inspire dreamers

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc., (PCNA) and New York City Ballet (NYCB) today announced the release of several short films that take the dream of being part of one of the foremost dance companies in the world to a new stage. Set around the premise of “the open road,” and filmed in New York City, the films set the scene, illustrating that dreams truly know no boundaries.

Featuring original movement created specifically for Porsche, the film is co-choreographed by NYCB Principal Dancer, Peter Walker, and Soloist, Emily Kikta, and performed by NYCB dancers, Olivia Boisson, Anthony Huxley, Alexa Maxwell, Andrew Veyette, Sebastian Villarini-Velez, and Emma Von Enck. In designing the films’ movement, Walker and Kikta took choreographic inspiration from the body and shape of the luxury automaker’s first all-electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan.

Additional film content offers a look behind the scenes, with extended interviews about the making of the film, how the Taycan provided choreographic inspiration, and how the artists approached developing the work creatively and technically. The interviews also reveal the brands’ shared commitment to honoring their respective histories while bringing them into the future through innovation that pushes the limit. As both brands prepare to celebrate their 75th anniversaries in 2023, the collaboration between PCNA and NYCB will extend beyond this special film, with client engagement programming continuing throughout 2022 and 2023.

NYCB and Porsche are a natural fit, with both brands authentically embodying their driven spirit and artistic values, in addition to their commitment to precision, performance, and excellence. “Our cars are designed to dance, in their own way,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing for PCNA. “So much care goes into their creation, and every movement they make is deliberate – it has to feel and move like a Porsche. The outcome is something beautiful and life-affirming – similar to the thoughtful work of the ballet. We’re honored to collaborate with New York City Ballet to celebrate the magic and extraordinary talent that goes into taking to the stage.”

“We wanted to create an experience… to inspire,” noted NYCB Principal Dancer and film co-choreographer Peter Walker. “There are a lot of parallels between Porsche and the New York City Ballet... There’s a lot of power and also a lot of elegance in that power. But it doesn’t have to prove itself. It’s quite subtle and restrained.”

The short films will be featured on the Porsche Content Hub, Twitter and Porsche Cars North America’s digital network, including its dealerships and headquarters in Atlanta, GA.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 195 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

New York City Ballet is one of the foremost dance companies in the world, with a roster of more than 90 dancers and an unparalleled repertory of modern masterpieces. NYCB was founded in 1948 by the legendary choreographer George Balanchine and arts patron Lincoln Kirstein, and quickly became world renowned for its contemporary style and a repertory of original ballets that has forever changed the face of classical dance. In 1949 Jerome Robbins joined the Company as Associate Director and together with Balanchine created a vast and varied repertory that grew each season. From 1983 until his retirement in 2017, Peter Martins was the Company’s Ballet Master in Chief. In 2009 Katherine Brown was named NYCB’s first-ever Executive Director, a position created to oversee the administrative management of the Company and its long-time home, the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. In February 2019, NYCB named Jonathan Stafford Artistic Director and Wendy Whelan Associate Artistic Director. Widely acknowledged for its enduring contributions to dance, NYCB is committed to promoting creative excellence and nurturing a new generation of dancers and choreographers.

Emily Kikta

Emily Kikta was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and began her dance training at the Thomas Studio of Performing Arts in Pittsburgh before studying at the Ballet Academy of Pittsburgh. Kikta began studying at the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, during the summer 2006 course and enrolled as a full-time student in 2008. She became an apprentice with NYCB in October 2010 and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in August 2011. Kikita was promoted to the rank of soloist in January 2022.

Peter Walker is from Fort Myers, Florida, where he began his early dance training at age eight with teacher Judy Murray in tap dance and the next year at the Gulfshore Ballet with Melinda Roy. Walker began studying at the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of the New York City Ballet, during the 2006 and 2007 summer courses and enrolled as a full-time student in the winter of 2007. In the spring of 2011, Walker became an apprentice with NYCB and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in Fall 2012. In October 2018, Walker was promoted to soloist, and in February 2022 he was promoted to principal dancer. Walker’s first work for NYCB , ten in seven, premiered at the Company’s 2016 Fall Fashion Gala. His second work, dance odyssey, premiered in Winter 2018.

