Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Cooperative Partnership with Leading European Pharmaceutical Company STADA to Promote Its Zoflora Disinfectants Portfolio in China

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced that it has entered into a cooperative partnership with STADA to promote its Zoflora disinfectant products in China. Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, STADA licensed Jowell as its exclusive distributor to sell its Zoflora products on Jowell’s e-commerce platform to accelerate its outreach in the cleaning and consumer products market in China.



As the fourth-largest consumer healthcare products company in Europe, STADA offers consumers, pharmacists and retail partners a broad and rapidly growing portfolio of strong local brands across multiple therapeutic categories. Its disinfectant brand Zoflora is a home hygiene product with a century-old heritage and reputation in the United Kingdom. In recent years, capitalizing on digital distribution channels and the growing local demand, Zoflora has been actively deployed into the Chinese market.



Fan Zhou, General Manager of STADA Shanghai, Greater China, commented: “This collaboration combines the advantages of both parties, and we are confident in the greater synergies that STADA and Jowell will create to meet the demand of the massive disinfectants market in China. As one of China’s leading e-commerce platforms for household products, cosmetics, health and nutrition supplements, Jowell Global is a proven partner in providing STADA with one of the largest new retail and ecommerce platforms for household and consumer products, as well as extensive sales resources, distribution channels and better support in the new retail realm in China.”

Mr. Zhiwei Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jowell Global Ltd, stated: “We are thrilled to have Zoflora products available to our customers. STADA is a leading manufacturer of high-quality pharmaceuticals with a long-standing heritage rooted in pharmacies, and is perceived as a reliable and trustworthy partner for more than 125 years. With continuous outbreak of COVID-19, increased awareness of health, demand for safe and effective sanitary and cleaning products to contain the spread of COVID-19, we are confident that STADA’s disinfectant products will be well received by consumers in China. This strategic cooperation will be a win-win for both parties in bringing our communities together and in further providing our customers with high-quality and innovative products. This is also a positive milestone in showcasing our accelerating efforts in introducing new brands and products to our customers. Moving forward, we will continue collaborating with top global brands and companies via our robust sales network in order to achieve our goal of becoming one of the world’s largest new retail enterprises.”

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) is one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China. The Company offers its own brand products to customers; also sells and distributes health and nutritional supplements, cosmetic products and certain household products from other companies on its platform. In addition, the Company allows third parties to open their own stores on its platform for a service fee based upon sale revenues generated from their online stores. The Company provides them with its unique and valuable information about market needs, enabling them to better manage their sales effort, as well as an effective platform to promote their brands. In addition, the Company sells its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operates under the brand names of “Love Home Store” or “LHH Store” and “Juhao Best Choice Store”. For more information, please visit http://ir.1juhao.com/

About STADA Arzneimittel AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. STADA focuses on a three-pillar strategy consisting of generics, specialty pharma and non-prescription consumer healthcare products. STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in approximately 120 countries worldwide. In financial year 2021, STADA achieved group sales of EUR 3,249.5 million and reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 776.5 million. As of 31 December 2021, STADA employed 12,520 people worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.stada.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Jowell Global Ltd.

Ms. Jessie Zhao

Email: IR@1juhao.com

Seaquant Consulting

Mr. Roye Zhang

Email: roye@sea-quant.com

Attachment