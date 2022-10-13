Cocrystal Pharma to Present CC-42344 Phase 1 Influenza A Data at the World Antiviral Congress 2022

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) announces that President and co-interim CEO Sam Lee, PhD will present data from the Company’s Phase 1 influenza A clinical trial with CC-42344 at the World Antiviral Congress 2022 on Friday, December 1, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. Pacific time. The conference is being held November 28 through December 1 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego.



“We are excited to share data from the first-in-human trial with our novel, broad-spectrum antiviral candidate CC-42344 for the treatment of pandemic and seasonal influenza A, and to discuss our plan to initiate a Phase 2a human challenge influenza A clinical trial,” said Dr. Lee. “It’s an honor to be selected by conference organizers once again for an oral presentation at this prestigious gathering of antiviral experts from around the world.”

The World Antiviral Congress 2022 provides a venue for discussing antiviral vaccines, immunotherapies and antiviral therapies. The World Antiviral Congress 2022 agenda is available here.

About CC-42344 and Influenza

CC-42344 is an oral PB2 inhibitor that blocks an essential step of viral replication and was discovered using Cocrystal’s proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform technology. It is specifically designed to be effective against all significant pandemic and seasonal influenza A strains and to have a high barrier to resistance due to the way the virus’ replication machinery is targeted. CC-42344 targets the influenza polymerase, an essential replication enzyme with several highly essential regions common to multiple influenza strains, including pandemic strains. In vitro testing showed CC-42344’s excellent antiviral activity against influenza A strains, including pandemic and seasonal strains, as well as against strains resistant to Tamiflu® and Xofluza®, while also demonstrating favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profiles.

The global influenza therapeutics market is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2027 from $6.6 billion in 2020, growing at a 4.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, according to a report published by Precision Reports in June 2022.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

