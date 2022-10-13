Miller Construction Expands Premier Automotive Construction Services Throughout Florida

11 high-profile brands have trusted the firm with their state-of-the-art dealership and showroom construction projects

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Construction Company, a statewide, privately-held construction firm, has expanded its premier automotive construction services throughout Florida. Miller has worked with the top automotive dealerships to develop outstanding facilities as the trusted partner for 11 high-profile brands.

Miller has extensive experience building state-of-the-art automotive facilities for brands such as Audi, Bentley, Toyota, Lincoln, Mini Cooper, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Subaru, Aston Martin, BMW and Honda.

Design standards for these automotive brands are continually evolving with new generations, and dealerships must keep up with these strict guidelines. The firm’s preconstruction team begins planning with dealers at the earliest stages to roll out each brand’s updated unique design.

“Miller Construction’s values have been the same for 50 years with a focus on providing our clients the highest-quality project and an experience they can’t get anywhere else,” said Brian Sudduth, President of Miller Construction. “Our transparency and trusting relationships with dealerships and brands alike have created additional opportunities to serve more automotive clients across the state.”

Miller’s Value DesignSM process outlines potential cost factors and prevents change orders, whether retrofitting an existing facility or providing new construction services. When implemented during the design phase of a project, this process often allows them to work within tight timelines and provide the best possible product to each client.

In today’s fiercely competitive marketplace, it’s more crucial than ever that dealerships showcase vehicles in the most exciting, contemporary way. Miller builds the facilities that ultimately attract customers, increase sales and strengthen customer relationships.

Miller Construction has been honored with 21 Quality Craftmanship Awards for its work in the automotive industry. The firm continually seeks to provide the best product to its clients through quality construction and trusted partnerships.

# # #

Miller Construction Company is a prominent statewide design/builder and construction services firm founded in 1973 with a far-sighted partnership approach based on fostering long-term relationships. Since then, Miller has completed nearly 600 commercial projects for the private sector in Florida, including office buildings, industrial, manufacturing & distribution, retail, healthcare, higher education, and hospitality. Millerconstruction.com.









Miller Construction Automotive Industry Project



Traci Miller Senior Vice President Business Development Miller Construction Company 954-764-6550