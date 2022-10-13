Two Redwood Logistics SVPs Receive 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Redwood’s Emily Weiser and Olga Salinas recognized for resilience and navigation amidst the ‘age of disruption’

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, announced today the company’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Emily Weiser, and Redwood Mexico’s Senior Vice President of Business Development, Olga Salinas, have been named to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award list. The annual award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.



“Throughout the past 19 years, Emily Weiser has been an integral part of our team as Redwood Logistics grew and matured into the company we are today,” said Mark Yeager, CEO, Redwood. “As a true pioneer, she wore many different hats, effortlessly moving through all of Redwood’s offerings, from brokerage in the early days, to managed freight solutions, to her current role, focusing on Redwood’s SaaS solutions, and always looking for ways to help shippers navigate supply chain cycles.”

Supply & Demand Chain Executive introduced the first-of-its-kind award in 2020. This milestone award highlights individuals who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s — and tomorrow’s — challenges.

“Olga has been instrumental in furthering Redwood’s operations south of the border, leveraging her 29-plus years of industry experience,” said Jordan Dewart, President of Redwood Mexico. “She has helped amplify Redwood’s reputation as a leading capacity and visibility solution among shippers looking to move freight across the border. She has also been critical in developing Mexico into a viable sourcing option for companies in the United States as they look to shorten their supply chains and cash-to-cash cycles.”

As Redwood’s suite of capabilities expands to include the company’s recently announced proprietary carbon tracking and sustainability tool, Redwood Hyperion, Weiser will continue helping shippers integrate physical and digital supply chains through the Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS) delivery model and RedwoodConnect, Redwood’s proprietary supply chain integration platform.

Salinas will continue helping Redwood customers overcome cross-border disruptions such as driver shortages, fuel price spikes, capacity fluctuations, visibility constraints and more. She looks to continue providing best-in-class capacity and technology solutions for shippers and consignees in the North American region to ensure the supply chain management of their cross-border operations remains as smooth as possible.

“This award, the winners and those who submitted nominations — both men and women — is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “This year, we received over 280 submissions. Almost 100 of those submissions came from men. I’m so proud of everyone who participated. I’m proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends.”

Access the full list of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain awardees here .

