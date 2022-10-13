authID Wins Juniper Future Digital Award for Best Biometrics Use in Payments

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure authentication solutions, today announced that it was awarded the “Best Biometrics Use in Payments” in Juniper Research’s Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments.

Juniper’s Future Digital Awards recognize the most impactful financial products and services that are driving innovation across banking, retail, fintech, payments, and retail. Since its inaugural year in 2008, the accolade has been awarded to technology companies at the forefront of their respective fields including Amazon, Google, and Bank of America.

“In a very competitive category, authID stood out as a clear innovator, with its well-developed identity authentication platform that meets the challenges in creating trust with digital identity use,” said Nick Maynard, Head of Research at Juniper Research. “As digital identity use grows, authID will be well placed to capitalize on this.”

authID Verified™ fills a critical gap in the security ecosystem by combining FIDO2 passwordless authentication with biometric certainty. With a simple selfie, authID’s Verified™ platform provides cloud biometric authentication to verify true account owners with the highest-level of identity assurance. This AI-powered technology eliminates the risks and costs of digital fraud, reputational damage, vulnerable SMS passcodes, and challenge questions that can be easily spoofed by hackers.

“Today, cybercriminals continue to prey on passwords, legacy MFA, and human error to wreak business havoc. At authID, we deliver the highest level of security and identity assurance with HFA (Human Factor Authentication), which combines FIDO2 passwordless authentication with cloud biometrics to ensure our customers always know the human behind a device,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of authID. “We are honored to be recognized by Juniper Research for our use of biometrics to secure financial services and payments organizations, so that they can concentrate on revenue growth without compromising fraud prevention or regulatory compliance.”

About authID

At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity™. authID provides secure, biometric identity products through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication platform. Our suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions frictionlessly eliminate passwords through consent-based facial matching. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID fortifies enterprise security and trust between businesses, employees, and customers cloud biometrics bound to the user’s identity. For more information, go to www.authid.ai/.

About the Future Digital Awards

The Future Digital Awards recognize organizations that have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future. Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience. For more information visit juniperresearch.com/future-digital-awards.

