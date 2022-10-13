Ceridian to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2nd and Present at an Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today that it will release third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.



The company will host a live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2022 to discuss the aforementioned financial results. The event can be accessed via direct registration link or through the Ceridian Investor Relations website. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on the Ceridian Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conference

David Ossip, Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Ceridian management will present at the Credit Suisse Global Technology Conference at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Ceridian Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

