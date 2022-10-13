Asperitas and CAST partner to accelerate clients’ application modernization initiatives

IT pros who want to move their applications to the cloud will benefit from the combination of Asperitas’ modernization framework and CAST’s software intelligence technology

Asperitas , a cloud services company, and CAST , the leading provider of software intelligence technology, announce a partnership to help enterprise IT professionals more quickly and successfully modernize and move their applications to the cloud.



Deploying an application to the cloud requires more than moving it from on-premises infrastructure. Getting it right means analyzing software source code to understand an application’s technical readiness, including its security posture, dependencies, overall composition and more, and having the skills and experience to manage the modernization and migration. The partnership between Asperitas and CAST aims to make this process faster and safer for IT professionals in large and midsize enterprises.

Asperitas’ Application Modernization Framework leverages key tenets of modern cloud architecture such as containerization, serverless, continuous integration, continuous delivery and infrastructure as code, as a lens to examine clients’ desired business outcomes, application architecture and organizational business processes. Asperitas then works with its clients to identify concrete, actionable recommendations that will enable clients to capitalize on their cloud investment in a cost-effective, secure manner. The framework has been successful for large and upper mid-market enterprises across industries, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies.

Through the partnership, Asperitas specialists will use CAST Highlight, which automates analysis of an application’s source code to determine its cloud readiness, open-source risk, resiliency and agility. Using CAST Highlight, Asperitas can quickly identify application code that may not be fully prepared to take advantage of the cloud’s dynamic scaling capabilities. Asperitas can also use CAST Highlight to help clients prioritize the order in which applications are moved to the cloud.

“CAST automates much of the application architecture discovery process, which allows our team to focus on providing clients a full view of their application modernization opportunity and a roadmap for success,” said Derek Ashmore, Application Transformation Principal at Asperitas. “When paired with our framework, CAST’s software can help clients identify an approach to modernizing their application architecture in a cloud-friendly way.”

“Asperitas’ application modernization framework is uniquely suited to leverage the intelligence CAST products provide,” said Rado Nikolov, EVP Software Intelligence Platforms, CAST. “Partnering with Asperitas further expands our ecosystem, making it easier for organizations to reap the benefits of using software intelligence as they modernize their critical applications, the brains of the business.”

About Asperitas

Founded in 2016, Asperitas Consulting helps organizations capitalize on the value of the cloud through its unique, holistic approach to cloud adoption. For mid-market and large enterprises, the approach maximizes cloud benefits, while Asperitas’ multi-disciplined expertise streamlines the adoption process. The Asperitas team has worked on complex solutions for many of the world’s largest, industry-leading enterprises. Our team of highly sought-after industry specialists cover the full spectrum of technologies, which is critical in successfully implementing a cloud-enabled enterprise. Asperitas is a Microsoft Azure and AWS partner.

For more information visit www.asperitas.consulting .

About CAST

CAST is the software intelligence category leader. CAST technology can see inside custom applications with MRI-like precision, automatically generating intelligence about their inner workings - composition, architecture, transaction flows, cloud readiness, structural flaws, legal and security risks. It’s becoming essential for faster modernization for cloud, raising the speed and efficiency of Software Engineering, better open source risk control, and accurate technical due diligence. CAST operates globally with offices in North America, Europe, India, China. Visit www.castsoftware.com.

