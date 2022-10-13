Acadia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Adora Ndu, Pharm.D., J.D. to its Board of Directors

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD today announced the appointment of Adora Ndu, Pharm.D., J.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Ndu is a biopharma executive with more than 15 years of experience in regulatory affairs and clinical development.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ndu to Acadia's Board," said Stephen R. Biggar, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of Acadia's Board of Directors. "Dr. Ndu's significant regulatory and clinical development experience, combined with her extensive background in rare disease nicely complements the skill sets of our current membership. Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our strategic initiatives in disorders affecting the central nervous system, particularly as the company prepares to launch its second commercial product, trofinetide, for the treatment of Rett syndrome."

"I am honored to join Acadia's Board of Directors. I look forward to collaborating with its members alongside Acadia's talented management team as they develop and commercialize innovative new therapies addressing high unmet needs in the field of CNS," said Dr. Ndu.

Since 2022, Dr. Ndu has served as the Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer of BridgeBio. Previously, she was the Group Vice President, Head of Worldwide Research and Development Strategy, Scientific Collaborations and Policy at BioMarin Pharmaceutical. She brings over 15 years of complementary experience in drug development and regulatory affairs. Dr. Ndu has spent eight years in various leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical sector. Her expertise includes regulatory strategy, patient engagement, prescription drug promotion, and policy for U.S. and international markets. Additionally, Dr. Ndu spent eight years at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, where she progressed in leadership serving most recently as Director for the Division of Medical Policy Development and Commander in the U.S. Public Health Service. She has been involved in the registrations of multiple products globally and is a respected thought leader in regulatory science, having played a significant role in developing and evaluating guidance, as well as shaping regulatory policy. Dr. Ndu currently serves on the board of DBV Technologies. Dr. Ndu received her doctorate in pharmacy from Howard University's College of Pharmacy and a law degree from the University of Maryland.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Rett syndrome and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

