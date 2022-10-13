Submit Release
Certara to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7th, 2022

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. CERT, a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the market close on Monday, November 7th, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 62 countries. Visit us at www.certara.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com


