Outlook on the Public Transport ITS Industry in Europe and North America to 2026 - Featuring Atron, DILAX Group, Dysten and i-Cell Among Others

How will the market for intelligent transport systems (ITS) for public transport in Europe and North America evolve in 2022 and beyond? The total market value of public transport ITS for buses and trams in these two regions is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4 percent from €2.88 billion in 2021 to reach €3.93 billion by 2026. Now in its eighth edition, this strategic research report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

The estimated market value for ITS deployed in public transport operations in Europe was € 2.12 billion in 2021. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8 percent, this number is expected to reach €2.81 billion by 2026. The North American market for public transport ITS is similarly forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 percent from € 0.76 billion in 2021 to reach €1.12 billion in 2026. The analyst is of the opinion that the market for ITS in public transport is in a growth phase which will continue throughout the forecast period.

Growing awareness among public transport providers of the various benefits of ITS along with increasing demands from travellers for convenience and accessible real-time information contribute to a positive market situation. In addition, governments in both Europe and North America see public transport as a prioritised area for investment. For instance, the US Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in November 2021, has allocated up to US$ 108 billion for investments in the modernisation of public transport between 2022 and 2026.

A group of international aftermarket solution providers have emerged as leaders on the market for public transport ITS. Major providers across Europe and North America include Canada-based Trapeze Group and Germany-based INIT with significant installed bases in both regions. Clever Devices and Conduent hold leading positions on the North American public transport ITS market. The former has expanded into Europe with an acquisition and the latter is an international provider of fare collection systems. Additional companies with notable market shares in North America include Cubic Transportation Systems and Avail Technologies. Examples of major vendors on national markets in Europe include EQUANS and RATP Smart Systems, which hold leading positions in France, and IVU, which is an important player primarily in the German-speaking part of Europe.

Vix Technology, Flowbird and Ticketer are moreover major providers on the UK market. Other significant players include the Spanish groups GMV, Indra and Grupo ETRA; French Thales; Atron in Germany; Scandinavian FARA and Consat Telematics; and Austria-based Swarco and Kontron Transportation. Volvo Group and Daimler are moreover notable players from the vehicle OEM segment, while companies such as Scania, Iveco, Gillig and New Flyer also offer some conventional OEM telematics features for their buses.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle fleets and public transport utilisation in Europe and North America.

Comprehensive description of the public transport ITS value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 77 aftermarket ITS solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from public transport vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2026.

This report answers the following questions

How is public transport organised and managed?

What is the geographical structure of public transport fleets in Europe and North America?

Which are the leading providers of aftermarket public transport ITS solutions?

What offerings are available from vehicle OEMs?

What impact will standard installed OBUs from the OEMs have on the market?

Which drivers and barriers are affecting the market for public transport ITS solutions?

How are the regulatory developments affecting the public transport ITS industry?

How will the public transport ITS industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Public transport in Europe and North America

2. ITS technologies and solutions

2.1 Public transport ITS infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 Roadside segment

2.1.3 Back-office segment

2.1.4 Traveller segment

2.1.5 GNSS segment

2.1.6 Network segment

2.2 Public transport management

2.2.1 Planning and scheduling tools

2.2.2 Computer aided dispatch systems

2.2.3 Traffic signal priority

2.2.4 Depot management

2.3 Traveller management

2.3.1 Passenger information

2.3.2 Entertainment

2.3.3 Fare payment

2.4 Driver management

2.4.1 Driving data registration and analysis

2.4.2 Eco-driving schemes

2.4.3 Video-based driver monitoring

2.4.Insurance risk management

2.5 Vehicle management

2.5.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

2.5.2 On-board security solutions

2.6 Business models and strategies

3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Market value forecast

3.1.2 Regional markets

3.1.3 Major vendors

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 ITS and telematics industry players

3.3.2 Automotive industry players

3.3.3 Telecom industry players

3.3.4 IT industry players

3.4 Future industry trends

3.4.1 Open architectures alter the ITS value chain

3.4.2 Public transport stakeholders embrace integrated mobility to stay relevant

3.4.3 Demand-led transport to grow in sparsely populated regions

3.4.4 Mobile devices assume multiple important roles in the ITS infrastructure

3.4.5 Public transport stakeholders invest in autonomous & electric vehicles

3.4.6 Data analytics to drive service improvements

3.4.7 The pandemic accelerated uptake of modern ticketing and ITS solutions

4 OEM products and strategies

4.1 Daimler Truck Group

4.2 Iveco

4.3 MAN Truck & Bus

4.4 Scania

4.5 Volvo Group

4.6 New Flyer (NFI Group)

4.7 Gillig

4.8 Alexander Dennis (NFI Group)

4.9 VDL

4.10 Van Hool

5 Aftermarket solution providers

5.1 International

5.1.1 Conduent

5.1.2 EQUANS

5.1.3 GIRO

5.1.4 INIT

5.1.5 IVU Traffic Technologies

5.1.6 Siemens Mobility

5.1.7 Thales

5.1.8 Trapeze Group (Modaxo)

5.2 Germany and Eastern Europe

5.2.1 Atron

5.2.2 DILAX Group

5.2.3 Dysten

5.2.4 i-Cell

5.2.5 ICOM (Viasat Technology)

5.2.6 Kontron Transportation (Kontron Group)

5.2.7 Nettropolis

5.2.8 PSI Transcom

5.2.9 R&G

5.2.10 RADCOM

5.2.11 Reach Now (Your Now)

5.2.12 Ridango

5.2.13 Scheidt & Bachmann

5.2.14 Tri Star Group

5.2.15 UTI

5.3 France, Benelux and the UK

5.3.1 Actia

5.3.2 Comatis

5.3.3 Flowbird Group

5.3.4 GreenRoad

5.3.5 Hanover Displays

5.3.6 Journeo

5.3.7 Lumiplan

5.3.8 Maestronic

5.3.9 Masabi

5.3.10 MiX Telematics

5.3.11 Omnibus

5.3.12 RATP Smart Systems

5.3.13 Simpliciti

5.3.14 Ticketer

5.3.15 Vix Technology

5.4 The Mediterranean.

5.4.1 Efacec

5.4.2 GMV

5.4.3 Goal Systems

5.4.4 Grupo ETRA

5.4.5 Indra

5.4.6 Kentkart

5.4.7 Leonardo

5.4.8 Link Technologies

5.4.9 Metatronix (Digigroup Informatica)

5.4.10 PluService

5.4.11 Swarco

5.4.12 Tecmic

5.5 The Nordics

5.5.1 AddSecure Smart Transport

5.5.2 Axentia Technologies

5.5.3 Consat Telematics

5.5.4 FARA (Ticketer)

5.5.5 Hogia

5.5.6 Icomera (EQUANS)

5.5.7 Pilotfish

5.5.8 Saga Tenix

5.5.9 Telia Company

5.5.10 Thoreb

5.5.11 Traffilog Nordic

5.5.12 TriNorth Solutions

5.5.13 Trivector System

5.6 North America

5.6.1 Accenture

5.6.2 Avail Technologies

5.6.3 Clever Devices

5.6.4 Connexionz

5.6.5 Cubic Transportation Systems

5.6.6 Ecolane

5.6.7 ISR Transit

5.6.8 Luminator Technology Group

5.6.9 Moovit

5.6.10 Routematch

5.6.11 Swiftly

5.6.12 Synovia Solutions

5.6.13 TransLoc

5.6.14 Zonar Systems (Continental)

