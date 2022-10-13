Submit Release
Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ‑PAYX) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.79 per share payable November 23, 2022 to shareholders of record November 9, 2022.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. PAYX is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves over 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.'s news releases, current financial information, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and investor presentations are accessible at our Investor Relations page.

