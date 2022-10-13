Juniper Networks Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

Chris Kaddaras will Lead Sales and Field Operations Globally for the Company

Juniper Networks JNPR, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced today that effective October 17, 2022, Chris Kaddaras has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Rami Rahim. Mr. Kaddaras will be responsible for continuing Juniper's sales growth momentum and driving the strategic and operational elements of the sales and partner functions for the company. Mr. Kaddaras will lead a global organization that includes direct and indirect sales, systems engineering, advanced technologies sales and field operations.

"I've watched Juniper change the networking industry by enabling digital transformation for customers of all shapes and sizes that are increasingly seeking cloud-delivered, AI-driven and secure solutions to power their strategic evolutions. It's no longer enough for a network to be ‘up;' it must also be ‘good', and Juniper is uniquely positioned to deliver on that promise. The opportunity to continue to grow Juniper's market share in enterprise and continue to serve as a trusted strategic partner with service providers and cloud providers is huge. And as a sales leader, it's always exciting to have technology that's not only highly differentiated but can also actually deliver real outcomes for organizations. I couldn't be more motivated to join this team." - Chris Kaddaras, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Juniper Networks

Prior to Juniper, Chris served as Chief Revenue Officer at Transmit Security, a provider of customer identity and access management SaaS solutions. Before that, he held multiple roles at Nutanix from 2016-2021, including Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to joining Nutanix, Chris was with EMC Corporation for 16 years, where he held positions including Vice President of Commercial Sales and Vice President of Sales Engineering across EMEA.

"Juniper has achieved significant growth recently as we've executed on our experience-first networking strategy and deliberately reinvented ourselves for a new era of highly automated and secure networks that simplify operations and enable seamless end-user experiences. Chris' 25-plus years of experience as a data-driven operational leader, building and leading winning sales teams, will help Juniper accelerate along our proven path. I've never been more optimistic and excited about our opportunity ahead to scale our momentum, and I'm thrilled to welcome Chris to Juniper." - Rami Rahim, chief executive officer, Juniper Networks

