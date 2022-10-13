ForgeRock Named an Overall Leader in 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass on Passwordless Authentication

ForgeRock Leads the Way in Passwordless Authentication in Product, Innovation, Market and Overall Categories

ForgeRock®, a global digital identity leader, announced today it earned an "Overall Leadership" position in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass on Passwordless Authentication for its strengths in access management features, modern architecture, strong orchestration capabilities and excellent integration.

"It's thrilling to be recognized by KuppingerCole for our strong Passwordless Authentication capabilities," said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer at ForgeRock. "Eliminating passwords turns the tables on bad actors trying to steal or phish your credentials, and what I like best is never dealing with a forgotten password again."

Keeping passwords secure is a top priority for organizations because once compromised, it is very difficult to prevent or detect a security breach since attackers are in possession of a legitimate password. In fact, the ForgeRock 2022 Consumer Identity Breach Report found that 50% of all records compromised during 2021 were a result of unauthorized access. With Passwordless Authentication, organizations can add a significant layer to the security of their IT infrastructure.

ForgeRock helps organizations create truly passwordless experiences through a combination of orchestration capabilities, open standards, and the ForgeRock Trust Network technology partner ecosystem. In addition to being named an overall leader, ForgeRock was also recognized as a leader in product, innovation and market leadership, for its strengths in security functionality, deployment, interoperability and global partner ecosystem.

"ForgeRock has many innovative features and a flexible architecture," said Alejandro Leal, Research Analyst at KuppingerCole. "ForgeRock Passwordless Authentication solutions are amongst the strongest in the market and should be considered for organizations looking to deploy a new solution."

The report provides an overview of the market for Passwordless Authentication products and services, and helps organizations find the Passwordless Authentication product or service that best meets the needs of their customers, partners, or workforce. KuppingerCole examines the market segment, vendor product and service functionality, relative market share, and innovative approaches to providing Passwordless Authentication solutions.

