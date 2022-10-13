Submit Release
Depression Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Emergence of Novel Techniques for the Development of Antidepressants With Minimal Side-Effects Presents Opportunities

The global depression drugs market size reached US$ 17.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 21.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.71% during 2021-2027.

The global depression drugs market size reached US$ 17.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 21.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.71% during 2021-2027.

Depression is a mental disorder characterized by the absence of positive emotions, constant low mood and numerous cognitive, physical, behavioral and emotional symptoms. It is diagnosed by identifying the symptoms and checking the medical history of the patient. It is then treated using depression drugs, which balance the functioning of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, in the brain and controlling the mood and emotions of the patient. These drugs can assist in relieving the signs of anxiety, seasonal affective disorder and dysthymia.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is one of the leading causes of disability and has impacted more than 264 million people across the globe. The increasing prevalence of mental disorders, such as social anxiety and depression, represents one of the key factors propelling the depression drugs market growth.

Apart from this, with the surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a considerable degree of fear, worry and concern in the population. Moreover, as governments of various countries have imposed complete lockdown and are promoting the adoption of social distancing measures, the everyday routine of a significant portion of the population has been altered, which, in turn, has negatively impacted the mental health of individuals.

This trend has emerged as another major growth-inducing factor boosting the sales of depression drugs. Furthermore, the emergence of novel techniques for the development of antidepressants with minimal side-effects and long-term results, in confluence with the increasing acceptance of new medications, is anticipated to impel the market growth in the upcoming years.

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global depression drugs market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the depression drugs market in any manner.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Drug Class:

  • Atypical Antipsychotics
  • Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
  • Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
  • Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants
  • Tricyclic Antidepressants
  • Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
  • Others

Breakup by Disorder Type:

  • Major Depressive Disorder
  • Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
  • Generalized Anxiety Disorder
  • Panic Disorder
  • Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

  • Generic Drugs
  • Branded Drugs

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Depression Drugs Market

6 Market Breakup by Drug Class

7 Market Breakup by Disorder Type

8 Market Breakup by Drug Type

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical
  • Pfizer
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • AstraZeneca
  • Novartis
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
  • Allergan
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd
  • Sebela Pharmaceuticals

