Francisco Ramirez, CEO of TAG a U.S. Licensed Customs Broker is Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Francisco Ramirez has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Francisco Ramirez, CEO of TAG, a San Diego-based U.S. licensed customs broker company offering warehousing, freight forwarding, and e-commerce fulfillment, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners, and leaders. Ramirez was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his 20+ years of experience in the logistics industry. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, and personal and professional achievements and honors.

TAG operates on a Six Sigma Level with 96% accuracy in operations processes, inbounds, outbounds, and e-commerce fulfillment. It has a comprehensive ERP System that allows TAG to be more efficient and reduces the error margin. The system supports international operations with the highest-level technology – using an advanced, reliable, redundant internet network and a cloud-based voice, text, and conferencing system.

"We are honored to welcome Francisco Ramirez into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, which includes the Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Ramirez is involved in the San Diego community with Barrio Logan College Institute, his go-to nonprofit organization, and assists other organizations with labor and monetary contributions. He is a San Diego Vistage member and has university degrees in international business administration, international trade/commerce, and designations as a Global Logistics Specialist from California State University, Long Beach, Certified Customs Specialist (CCS) designation from the National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association of America and International Air Transport (IATA) specialist.

"It's a distinct honor to be recognized and invited to be a member of the prestigious Forbes Business Council," said Ramirez. "Forbes is one of the world's foremost business brands. My involvement in the council and association with its community of experienced business leader members will help TAG further strengthen our leadership role in the logistics industry."

As an accepted member of the Council, Ramirez has access to various exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. For example, he will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Ramirez may also share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Ramirez will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

For more information about The ACE Group (TAG) go to https://www.theacegroupinc.com.

For more information about Forbes Councils go to https://www.forbescouncils.com

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://forbescouncils.com.

About The ACE Group (TAG)

The ACE Group (TAG) is a licensed customs broker and bonded warehouse operator with more than 50 years of combined industry experience as a U.S. Customs broker. It offers warehousing, freight-forwarding, and e-commerce fulfillment. The automated customs expert's company's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system increases its efficiency and that of its customers' processes -- 365/24/7. TAG is a one-stop shop for its customers, consolidating accounting, operations, and brokerage data. Culture and environment are essential, and TAG works with employees to help them grow as people and employees. The ACE Group (TAG) is a 2022 certified Great Places to Work company, and its headquarters are in San Diego, just miles from the Mexican border. For more information, go to https://www.theacegroupinc.com.

